Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NDGGA North Dakota Grain Growers Association : President Mertz Meets with Water Management Policy Makers in Washington

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:12pm EDT

FARGO, N.D. (Sept. 4, 2019) - North Dakota Grain Growers Association President Jeff Mertz joined a delegation of North Dakota agriculture stakeholders on a trip to Washington from August 29 to 30. The group met with representatives from the House Agricultural Committee, the Department of the Interior and Rep. Colin Peterson's staff, as well as NRCS Chief Matt Lohr and others to discuss water management issues.

Mertz said the delegation made the trip to advocate for more transparency and consistency between government agencies on how they handle water management issues, specifically how wetlands are defined. 'We talked a lot about the recent and sudden changes to wetland setback guidelines and initiating an appeals process for contesting violations to these guidelines. We want farmers to have more options when making water management improvements to their land and protections against litigation due to vague or conflicting guidelines.'

Members of Rep. Cramer's staff accompanied the delegation to the meetings. Mertz said it was a step in the right direction to see the number and variety of policy makers willing to meet with the group and listen to their concerns. 'We understand the need for regulations and their importance to sustainable agriculture. Our goal is to find a balance between practical, consistent policy and the protection of farmers' personal property rights,' Mertz said.

Disclaimer

NDGGA - North Dakota Grain Growers Association published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 21:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:42pDollar, yen fall as global tensions ease, pound rallies
RE
05:40pBank of America recognizes pretax impairment charge of $2.1 billion
RE
05:36pCanada appoints former McKinsey consultant envoy to China, business groups pleased
RE
05:36pNew U.S. Sanctions on Iran Set Back French Mediation Efforts
DJ
05:34pU.S. judge approves CVS purchase of insurer Aetna
RE
05:34pU.S. safety agency cites Tesla Autopilot design as factor in 2018 California crash
RE
05:32pU.S. sues to stop Novelis purchase of Aleris
RE
05:31pNew U.S. Sanctions on Iran Set Back French Mediation Efforts
DJ
05:17pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : SEC and CFTC Charge Options Clearing Corp. with Failing to Establish and Maintain Adequate Risk Management Policies
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : NAVISTAR: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group