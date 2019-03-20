NDGGA North Dakota Grain Growers Association : We encourage you to contact your state representative to support Senate Bill 2297.

Harris Hall at NDSU is a glaring example of the need for the new Agriculture Products Development Center outlined in Senate Bill 2297. This new facility would allow NDSU to expand its crop and food research capabilities and lead to new opportunities to sell North Dakota food products in foreign markets.
Please watch our video and check out the AgweekTV story to learn more about how this new facility would benefit our state's agriculture and economy. Please contact you local representative and encourage him or her to vote yes on Senate Bill 2297 and approve funding for this impactful project.
Video
Watch the Harris Hall Video
Story Link
Read the AgweekTV Harris Hall Story
Disclaimer
NDGGA - North Dakota Grain Growers Association published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 02:54:03 UTC