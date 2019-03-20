NDGGA North Dakota Grain Growers Association : We encourage you to contact your state representative to support Senate Bill 2297.

Harris Hall at NDSU is a glaring example of the need for the new Agriculture Products Development Center outlined in Senate Bill 2297. This new facility would allow NDSU to expand its crop and food research capabilities and lead to new opportunities to sell North Dakota food products in foreign markets.

Please watch our video and check out the AgweekTV story to learn more about how this new facility would benefit our state's agriculture and economy. Please contact you local representative and encourage him or her to vote yes on Senate Bill 2297 and approve funding for this impactful project.

Video

Watch the Harris Hall Video

Story Link

Read the AgweekTV Harris Hall Story