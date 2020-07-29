NDRI Presents Empowering Research and Discovery Award to Donor Network West, Recognizing Outstanding Commitment to Advancing Research

The National Disease Research Interchange (NDRI), a world leader in the procurement and distribution of biospecimens to advance research, recognized Donor Network West, an Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) which serves northern California and northern Nevada, as the recipient of the second annual NDRI/AOPO Empowering Research and Discovery Award for outstanding commitment to the advancement of research. The award was presented on June 25 during the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

“Donor Network West staff continually pursue opportunities to work with us through a variety of challenging projects to expand the impact of gifts from the donors and donor families that they serve,” said Bill Leinweber, president and CEO of NDRI. “We are thrilled to partner with AOPO to recognize Donor Network West with this prestigious honor, and look forward to our continued partnership.”

“Donor Network West is committed to our partnerships with academic medical centers, hospitals, universities, and biotechnology centers as they work to study and develop new treatments for patients within our community and beyond,” said Janice F. Whaley, CEO of Donor Network West. “We are honored to be recognized by NDRI and AOPO for our team’s accomplishments in advancing the development and scientific knowledge to save and heal future lives.”

“Over the last few years, we have undertaken a strategy of changing our role from a provider of samples to a partner for researchers,” said Ahmad Salehi, MD, Ph.D., research director, Donor Network West. “This bidirectional relationship will guarantee that the gifts we procure will be used in both observational and interventional studies to heal multiple human diseases ranging from renal failure to brain disorders. It is exciting to receive this award from AOPO and NDRI for our research activities.”

“AOPO is proud to recognize Donor Network West as the 2020 award recipient,” said Steve Miller, CEO of AOPO. “Donor Network West deserves recognition for their commitment to providing expanded research opportunities, and we look forward to seeing more from their efforts in the years to come.”

In 2019, Donor Network West coordinated more than 500 research-authorized donors providing hundreds of organs and thousands of tissue samples to expand medical science through research. That same year, the organization had more than 1,200 organs and tissues placed for research, including dorsal root ganglia, which are essential to investigators studying critically needed treatments for chronic pain. Providing donors and their families with the opportunity to increase knowledge and develop advanced medical therapies for pain management, neurological disorders, autoimmune reactions, and degenerative muscle diseases leaves the long-lasting legacy of hope that could not be accomplished in any other way.

