NEA Powered by Vyne Adds Digital CE Certification & Management Option for Educational Webinars

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEA Powered by Vyne, the leading provider of solutions for the electronic submission of claim attachments to dental practices in the United States, announces that it has partnered with CE Zoom to provide digital CE credits to attendees of future NEA web-based learning sessions. From today onward, the partnership allows NEA to further enhance its already robust educational web-based learning program.

In 2015, NEA began working with the dental industry’s leading thought leaders, educators, speakers, consultants and coaches from across the U.S. available to bring dental practice owners, doctors and team members the highest quality educational webinars available. Since that time, tens of thousands of dental professionals have attended these educational sessions that are focused on today’s most critical issues, and now they’ll be able to earn CE credit for doing so.

“As part of our continual efforts to add value for our clients with enhanced service offerings, we are excited to partner with CE Zoom to offer CE credits for our upcoming webinars,” Robert Patrick, Vyne president of dental, said. “Clients have told us time and time again how much they appreciate the content of our webinars, expressing a desire to be able to earn ‘formal’ educational credentials for the webinar sessions.

“We have listened to those requests and are pleased to be able to now provide them with the opportunity to do just that,” he added.

The CE Zoom platform allows participants to find and register for courses, verify course completion, complete required course testing and evaluation, obtain digital CE Certificate distribution, and submit proof of attendance directly to the regulatory body without ever touching a piece of paper.

“CE compliance, and the management of those CEs, is absolutely necessary for dental professionals to maintain not only relevance, but licensing in their respective fields,” Sarah Thiel, CEO and co-founder of CE Zoom said. “We look forward to helping NEA clients manage their CE compliance and to adding NEA’s educational sessions to our course schedule to further our own clients’ educational opportunities.”

In 2018, NEA offered 21 free educational webinars to dental practice teams on a variety of practice management topics. The current 2019 NEA webinar schedule is available online and sessions are open to anyone.

NEA’s educational activities have been planned and implemented in accordance with the standards of the Academy of General Dentistry Program Approval for Continuing Education (PACE) through the joint program provider approval of CE Zoom and NEA Powered by Vyne. CE Zoom is approved for awarding FAGD/MAGD credit. AGD ID# (PROVIDER ID# 373236 1/1/2019 to 12/31/2020).

About NEA Powered by Vyne

NEA Powered by Vyne and its FastAttach, HITRUST CSF Certified electronic claim attachment solution, lead the dental industry in delivering operational efficiency, financial performance and compliance for providers and payers. NEA partners with over 750 dental plans and payers to enable practices to exchange supporting documentation in a compliant manner. Additionally, NEA submits all data 100% electronically for superior tracking and claim adjudication. Learn more at: www.nea-fast.com.

Scott Rupp millerrupp for NEA Powered by Vyne 941-794-5137 scottrupp@millerrupp.com