Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEAM & DDJ Announce a Sub-Advisory Relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Non-Investment Grade Experience Creates Opportunities for Insurance Companies

New England Asset Management, Inc. (NEAM) announces a strategic sub-advisory relationship with DDJ Capital Management, LLC. DDJ, an investment advisor specializing in managing non-investment grade fixed income assets, will bring their experience to NEAM’s insurance company clients and prospects.

“We are extremely excited to begin working with DDJ Capital Management,” commented Bill Rotatori, NEAM Chairman and CEO. “David Breazzano and his team of investment professionals have established an impressive over 20-year track record investing in the below investment grade markets.* Their experience in bank loans and high-yield bonds, with a particular focus on middle market investment opportunities, is outstanding and will expand the depth and breadth of offerings for our insurance clients and prospects.”

Since its inception in 1996, DDJ, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, has focused on identifying investment opportunities in non-investment grade companies. DDJ, which was co-founded by its Chief Investment Officer David Breazzano, believes that its disciplined investment philosophy together with an exhaustive research process appeals to institutional clients seeking attractive risk-adjusted rates of return throughout various market cycles. DDJ’s clients include large corporate and public retirement plans, Taft-Hartley plans, asset managers and other institutional clients.

Mr. Breazzano expressed DDJ’s similar sentiment regarding the new sub-advisory relationship, stating “DDJ believes that its customized high-yield offerings, which should complement NEAM’s existing higher quality suite of offerings, will align nicely with the long-term investment objectives of NEAM’s insurance company clients. We are looking forward to working closely with the NEAM senior management team to establish a business relationship that will benefit both of our organizations and clients for years to come.”

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

New England Asset Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser, registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. This designation does not imply a certain level of skill or training. New England Asset Management Limited is registered in Ireland with a branch office in the UK. New England Asset Management Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. NEAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Re Corporation. General Re Corporation, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is a holding company for global reinsurance and related operations.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:26aSTRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL : Appointment of Corporate Broker
PR
10:26aBIODYNE USA AND TRELLIS GROWING SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE : Trellis Growing Solutions
BU
10:25aALLY FINANCIAL : Form 424B3
PU
10:25aREISSUE : Response to Barrick announcement
PU
10:24aCollbira CEO and Co-founder Felix Van de Maele Named EY New York Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year®
GL
10:23aIMC Exploration Group Plc - Admission to standard segment of Official List
PR
10:21aThe Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine Receives Candidate Status
BU
10:21aHow a Packaging Company Refocused Attention on their Customers' Needs with Infiniti's Customer Satisfaction Analysis | Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Know More
BU
10:20aDBA S P A : Group annuncia l'ingresso di Finest nel capitale sociale di IT doo
PU
10:20aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : US Open Tickets On Sale Now through Ticketmaster – the Official Ticketing Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour free to focus on home market after retreat from China
5Oil falls on demand concerns after gains on Mideast tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About