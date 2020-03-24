NEARMAP NAMES JEFF ADAMS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER TO LEAD FUTURE GROWTH

SALT LAKE CITY, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery company Nearmap announced today that it has named Jeff Adams as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his role as CRO, Adams is responsible for all revenue generation at Nearmap, specifically creating integration and alignment between all functions, including sales, marketing, customer support, pricing, and revenue management.



Adams is a master motivator and has a proven track record of empowering team members as individuals to help them excel personally and professionally. His experience in leadership, operations, marketing, international market expansion, sales, and team building will be invaluable as he transitions to his new role and inspires his teams toward even greater success.

‘‘Jeff has a proven track record of moving organizations forward from a revenue standpoint and providing leadership that inspires employees and helps them achieve and exceed expectations,’’ said Dr. Rob Newman, Nearmap CEO. “As Nearmap continues to grow and expand in the U.S. and internationally, Jeff will play a critical role in leading and inspiring our global teams while building a sustainable organization that will provide the data-driven insights that enable informed decisions, streamline operations, and robust bottom lines.”

Prior to joining Nearmap, Adams was the CRO at BambooHR, where he helped align the various disciplines within the organization; leading to a dramatic increase in revenue. Over the course of his career, he’s led sales and business development aspects for some of the biggest and most recognizable global brands, including Pluralsight, Datamark, Sun Microsystems, and Franklin Covey. Adams received his Bachelor of Arts from Weber State University and is currently a Board Member at Utah Valley University T&C Dean’s Advisory Board.

“I’m committed to Nearmap’s future growth and am excited to help provide the data-driven insights that enable our customers to make informed decisions,” said Adams. “I’m obsessed with how great teams and organizations are built and driven by the people that I share the journey with. I look forward to working with the talented team at Nearmap to bring out the best in each other while striving to become the best versions of ourselves.”

For more information about Nearmap or to schedule a product demo, visit https://www.nearmap.com/us/en .

About Nearmap

Nearmap brings the real world to you . Nearmap delivers high-resolution aerial imagery as a service to businesses across the world, powered by industry-leading geospatial mapping technology. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in North America and Australia multiple times each year, making fresh content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration.



Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations, and robust bottom lines.



Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the ten largest aerial survey companies in the world by annual data collection volume and is publicly listed in the ASX 200. For more information, visit https://www.nearmap.com/us/en .