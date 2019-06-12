NEC Display Adds 55” Video Wall Panels to Popular UN Series Displays

NEC
Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial-grade
digital signage displays and projectors, today announced the addition of
near bezel-less 55” panels to its UN Series line of displays designed to
make the video wall setup process easier thanks to its intensive factory
color calibration and proprietary SpectraView Engine that ensures
best-in-class color control.
The new UN552S and UN552VS feature just 0.44mm inactive area surrounding
an anti-glare, high-haze IPS panel designed for seamless multi-screen
configurations, ideal for digital signage uses in retail, corporate, and
broadcast environments. The UN552S and UN552VS video wall panels also
feature a full line of commercial-grade features such as enhanced OSD
color control, easy content distribution, and superior software
capabilities.
“When it comes to video wall setup, making sure the color is just right
is often the biggest pain point for customers,” said Ben Hardy, Senior
Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “That’s why we’ve engineered
the UN552 line of video wall panels to have the easiest setup process by
putting them through an intensive factory calibration process that
ensures color uniformity, reducing customer frustration while providing
the ultimate flexibility in color adjustment.”
Each UN552S and VS display is calibrated at the factory for luminance,
RGB, White Point, Uniformity and Gamma to ensure each panel matches out
of the box. This means customers shouldn’t have to waste time worrying
about initial color calibration of individual displays when installing
video walls. It also means that each panel ships with the ideal settings
for an accurate out-of-the-box experience.
In addition, self-calibration is possible by plugging in an external
SpectraView sensor directly into the display – ideal for customers who
need to change the color temperature or need to copy settings when
setting up a new panel. The UN552S and VS panels also feature
best-in-class color control via the On Screen Display (OSD), with
luminance and color gamut controls, as well as Brightness Uniformity,
Hue, Saturation and Offset. Finally, thanks to a constant feedback loop
between the SpectraView Engine, the physical panel, internal sensors,
and Look Up Table settings, the UN552S and VS is able to maintain a
constant brightness for a longer amount of time – ideal for applications
in retail, transportation, and corporate customers that have near 24/7
operation.
“With the UN552S and VS, we’ve listened to customer feedback concerning
simplicity of color adjustments, video wall setup, and overall ease of
use,” Hardy said. “We’ve focused on these pains and designed these video
wall displays with this feedback in mind allowing us to deliver the
best-in-class color control on the video wall market.”
The UN552S features 700 cd/m2 of brightness, ideal for retail,
corporate, cinema, or house of worship use, while the UN552VS features
500 cd/m2 of brightness, suited for applications where max brightness is
not needed, such as broadcast and command and control. Like other panels
in the UN Series, the UN552S and VS feature improved NDWC capabilities
with corner adjustment, uniformity correction and quicker recalibration
techniques. The displays also include both DisplayPort and HDMI out
connections to daisy chain signals from the internal media player for
easy video wall installation and management. Meanwhile, the new TileCut
function ensures the image does not get cut off when displaying content
on non-16:9 video walls – a must for customers who need to ensure their
content is always properly displayed.
The UN Series’ impressive commercial-grade feature set is rounded out
with a full steel chassis, faster processing times, and TileMatrix
functionality for complete control over image adjustments on the wall.
Among other key benefits of each display:
-
Full commercial build with steel chassis, commercial-grade cooling
fans and temperature sensors with self-diagnostics for 24/7 operation
-
Raspberry Pi and OPS slots for added expansion capabilities.
-
Direct LED-backlighting, allowing for localized dimming capabilities
that greatly increase the dynamic contrast ratio
-
Auto ID, Auto IP Address and Auto TileMatrix, which ease the time
necessary to set up control and image properties across the video walls
-
Expanded daisy chain options with DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI Out, which
enables 4K UHD resolution pass through and TileMatrix capabilities
across entire wall
-
NaViSet Administrator 2 software compatible, which allows asset
management capabilities of the products as well as full control and
task management
The UN552S and UN552VS are available beginning in July for a price yet
to be determined. The UN552S and VS products ship with a 3-year parts
and labor warranty, including the backlight. For a look at the new
UN552S, visit NEC Display at booth #1600 of InfoComm 2019, taking place
this week through June 14 in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County
Convention Center.
For more information, please contact your NEC Display representative, or
visit www.necdisplay.com.
About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider
of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the
market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD
displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line
of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, integrated display
solutions, and analytic business intelligence solutions. The NEC
Analytic Learning Platform (ALP) optimizes message delivery with
automated content creation and recommendations using AI-based analytics,
enabling retailers to customize content based on non-identifying
demographic data. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation
and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual
technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets,
including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise,
healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a
brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and
outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC
Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the
website at www.necdisplay.com.
Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook,
YouTube,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network
technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By
providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the
company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies
meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings
more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower
people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.
The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the
safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the
company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC
aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new
social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information,
please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.
NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights
Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the
trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005802/en/