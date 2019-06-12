NEC Display Adds 55” Video Wall Panels to Popular UN Series Displays

Near bezel-less 55” UN Series of video wall panels now feature enhanced factory color calibration for easy setup and color uniformity

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial-grade digital signage displays and projectors, today announced the addition of near bezel-less 55” panels to its UN Series line of displays designed to make the video wall setup process easier thanks to its intensive factory color calibration and proprietary SpectraView Engine that ensures best-in-class color control.

The new UN552S and UN552VS feature just 0.44mm inactive area surrounding an anti-glare, high-haze IPS panel designed for seamless multi-screen configurations, ideal for digital signage uses in retail, corporate, and broadcast environments. The UN552S and UN552VS video wall panels also feature a full line of commercial-grade features such as enhanced OSD color control, easy content distribution, and superior software capabilities.

“When it comes to video wall setup, making sure the color is just right is often the biggest pain point for customers,” said Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “That’s why we’ve engineered the UN552 line of video wall panels to have the easiest setup process by putting them through an intensive factory calibration process that ensures color uniformity, reducing customer frustration while providing the ultimate flexibility in color adjustment.”

Each UN552S and VS display is calibrated at the factory for luminance, RGB, White Point, Uniformity and Gamma to ensure each panel matches out of the box. This means customers shouldn’t have to waste time worrying about initial color calibration of individual displays when installing video walls. It also means that each panel ships with the ideal settings for an accurate out-of-the-box experience.

In addition, self-calibration is possible by plugging in an external SpectraView sensor directly into the display – ideal for customers who need to change the color temperature or need to copy settings when setting up a new panel. The UN552S and VS panels also feature best-in-class color control via the On Screen Display (OSD), with luminance and color gamut controls, as well as Brightness Uniformity, Hue, Saturation and Offset. Finally, thanks to a constant feedback loop between the SpectraView Engine, the physical panel, internal sensors, and Look Up Table settings, the UN552S and VS is able to maintain a constant brightness for a longer amount of time – ideal for applications in retail, transportation, and corporate customers that have near 24/7 operation.

“With the UN552S and VS, we’ve listened to customer feedback concerning simplicity of color adjustments, video wall setup, and overall ease of use,” Hardy said. “We’ve focused on these pains and designed these video wall displays with this feedback in mind allowing us to deliver the best-in-class color control on the video wall market.”

The UN552S features 700 cd/m2 of brightness, ideal for retail, corporate, cinema, or house of worship use, while the UN552VS features 500 cd/m2 of brightness, suited for applications where max brightness is not needed, such as broadcast and command and control. Like other panels in the UN Series, the UN552S and VS feature improved NDWC capabilities with corner adjustment, uniformity correction and quicker recalibration techniques. The displays also include both DisplayPort and HDMI out connections to daisy chain signals from the internal media player for easy video wall installation and management. Meanwhile, the new TileCut function ensures the image does not get cut off when displaying content on non-16:9 video walls – a must for customers who need to ensure their content is always properly displayed.

The UN Series’ impressive commercial-grade feature set is rounded out with a full steel chassis, faster processing times, and TileMatrix functionality for complete control over image adjustments on the wall.

Among other key benefits of each display:

Full commercial build with steel chassis, commercial-grade cooling fans and temperature sensors with self-diagnostics for 24/7 operation

Raspberry Pi and OPS slots for added expansion capabilities.

Direct LED-backlighting, allowing for localized dimming capabilities that greatly increase the dynamic contrast ratio

Auto ID, Auto IP Address and Auto TileMatrix, which ease the time necessary to set up control and image properties across the video walls

Expanded daisy chain options with DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI Out, which enables 4K UHD resolution pass through and TileMatrix capabilities across entire wall

NaViSet Administrator 2 software compatible, which allows asset management capabilities of the products as well as full control and task management

The UN552S and UN552VS are available beginning in July for a price yet to be determined. The UN552S and VS products ship with a 3-year parts and labor warranty, including the backlight. For a look at the new UN552S, visit NEC Display at booth #1600 of InfoComm 2019, taking place this week through June 14 in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center.

For more information, please contact your NEC Display representative, or visit www.necdisplay.com.

About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, integrated display solutions, and analytic business intelligence solutions. The NEC Analytic Learning Platform (ALP) optimizes message delivery with automated content creation and recommendations using AI-based analytics, enabling retailers to customize content based on non-identifying demographic data. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190612005802/en/