NEC Display Introduces Industry's Quietest* 9,500 Lumen Laser Projector for Digital Cinema

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial display and projector solutions, today announced the NC1402L, a 9,500-lumen, install-anywhere laser projector that produces a brighter image than any other projector in its class.

The NC1402L benefits from NEC Display’s sealed optical engine technology, which creates a dust-proof enclosure around the optical element. With no lamp or filter replacement costs, the NC1402L offers maintenance-free operation and low, eco-friendly power consumption. In addition, by using laser light source technology the projector achieves a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours under normal usage conditions. As a result, theatre operators can benefit from a reduced overall total operational cost and a greater per seat revenue.

The NC1402L is also equipped with an internal liquid cooling system, eliminating the need for an exhaust and allowing the projector to run at a quiet 49 decibels.

When it comes to image quality and features, the 1402L is fully equipped. It is DCI-compliant, and can display images at 2K resolution. It is also capable of high frame rates and can easily handle projecting 3D content.

The NC1402L is the perfect projection solution for mid-sized screens (up to 45.9 feet) or boothless projection without sacrificing quality. It is suitable for floor and ceiling installation, and is compatible with a wide range of lenses.

“The NC1402L creates an immersive experience reliably and without distraction,” said Rich McPherson, senior product manager at NEC. “Now, theaters can create unsurpassed images that will keep their audiences entertained and coming back.”

The projector will be available starting in May 2020. For more information on the projector and its features, visit www.necdisplay.com.

*As of March 30, 2020, NEC survey result

