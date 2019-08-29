NEC Display Introduces New 7,000-Lumen Laser Installation Projector to PA Series Lineup

New PA703UL features sealed optical engine for filter-free, low-maintenance operation with brilliant, high-brightness WUXGA resolution for maximum image detail and long life

NEC Display Solutions of America today announced the addition of the NP-PA703UL installation projector to its PA Series of low maintenance, filter-free LCD laser models designed around the demanding requirements of higher education, corporate, rental and staging, museums, and other organizations that need high-performance, reliable projection.

The PA703UL delivers 20,000 hours of maintenance-free performance thanks to its laser light source and sealed optical engine that prevents accumulation of dust, eliminating the need to manually clean and replace a lamp or filter. The brilliant 7,000-lumen laser light source provides high brightness with WUXGA resolution, delivering consistent brightness and longer life. Combined, these features provide customers with a lower overall cost of ownership and less downtime thanks to requiring significantly less cleaning and maintenance. With the PA703UL, customers can rest assured that the presentation will continue without interruption while offering “set it and forget it” functionality.

“The PA703UL provides a valuable 7,000-lumen option for customers who need the benefits that only our professional-grade PA Series of installation projectors can provide – low-maintenance, sealed optical engines, uniform brightness, and long-life,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager of Projectors at NEC Display. “By eliminating maintenance, customers can focus on creating rich content for their creative, educational and business goals.”

Among the other benefits of the new PA Series WUXGA projectors:

Superior picture processing capabilities with NEC’s unique Scaler Chip, which manages a 4K/60p input and shares signal output with multi daisy-chained connected projectors

2,500,000:1 contrast ratio creates rich, dynamic images with extreme depth

Variety of inputs and outputs, including Dual HDMI, DisplayPort with HDCP and HDBaseT with HDCP

Flexible installation options with 360-degree positioning (Roll Free)

Interchangeable lenses (NP40ZL, NP41ZL, NP43ZL and NP44ML-01LK) shared with the NP-PA653UL and NP-PA803UL projectors, provides motorized zoom, focus, shift and lens memory for installation ease and flexibility

The PA703UL is backed by an industry-best, 5-year/20,000-hour warranty with NEC’s InstaCare replacement program included. The PA703UL begins shipping in October for a minimum advertised price of $7,779. For additional information and specs, please visit NEC Display Solutions.

About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of digital signage products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED panels, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, integrated display solutions, and analytic business intelligence solutions. The NEC Analytic Learning Platform (ALP) optimizes message delivery with automated content creation and recommendations using AI-based analytics, enabling retailers to customize content based on non-identifying demographic data. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005486/en/