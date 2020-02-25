Log in
NEC Display Solutions Announces New Q Series II Direct View LED Displays For Indoor and Outdoor Use

02/25/2020 | 12:02pm EST

Next Generation Q Series displays improves lifespan and image quality where customers need durable, bright and flexible signage

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading global provider of digital signage solutions, today announced an update to its Q series of dvLED (direct view LED) display lineup. The next generation, dubbed Q2, will improve on its predecessor with a higher quality images and an extended lifespan.

Improvements in image quality include more displayable colors and a higher refresh rate, thanks to new LEDs used in the Q2’s construction. This results in excellent color reproduction with wide viewing angles. It is rated for a lifespan of 100,000 hours of continuous operation, and the ability to service the unit from either the front or rear makes installation and placement a breeze. It retains its square shape, giving customers and integrators creative flexibility in shaping their displays.

The Q2 is a full product line upgrade with multiple pixel pitch options for both indoor and outdoor models. Indoor panels are available in 2.8mm and 3.9mm, and outdoor panels are available in 2.8mm, 3.9mm, and for extended viewing distances, 4.8mm.

“Rolling out a wide variety of product options is in line with NEC’s overall product strategy,” said Art Marshall, Senior Product Manager of Solutions at NEC Display. “This flexibility gives us and our integration partners the solutions we need to fit any customer’s specifications.”

The Q2 is capable of producing extraordinarily bright images, perfect for indoor and outdoor locations that receive a high amount of ambient light, including direct sunlight.

The outdoor models are particularly resilient and have an IP65 rating, meaning it is dust tight and can resist jets of water, and it can operate in temperatures between minus 22 degrees and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. This resistance against the elements negates the need for an enclosure, allowing the display to shine to its maximum potential.

The combined brightness and durability of the Q2 will appeal to customers who need signage in brightly lit areas, such as airport terminals, outdoor transit stations, entertainment venues and arenas, and retailers looking for outdoor signage. The Q2 will appeal to the AV rental market as well, due to the Q2’s easy snap assembly and breakdown for brightly lit trade shows and other events.

Most importantly, the Q2 series is backed by NEC Display’s reputation for service and support. NEC Display is committed to the success of its customers, and provides services in the form of site surveys and professional installation to ensure the most effective solution is used and properly implemented.

For more information on NEC’s Q2 dvLEDs, please visit www.necdisplay.com/led-direct-view-displays/portfolio.html.

About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.

The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.


© Business Wire 2020
