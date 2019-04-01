NEC Display Solutions Announces World's First Digital Cinema Projector with Replaceable Laser Module

NEC
Display Solutions of America, a leading global provider of digital
cinema projectors, today announced the world’s first digital cinema
projector that offers exhibitors the ability to replace the laser module
in the projector head for the ultimate in versatility and
future-proofing. The NEC NC2402ML is a 3-chip DLP projector that
features RB laser technology delivering richer colors, brighter images,
and a sealed optical engine and laser module for unsurpassed low cost of
ownership. The announcement was made today at CinemaCon
2019, taking place here through April 4.
The NC2402ML offers exhibitors an affordable and flexible new cinema
projection solution, thanks to its interchangeable laser light sources
that display crystal-clear, eye-popping content for cinema venues with
medium-sized screens. Starting with one (24,000 lumens) of three
swappable light modules (24,000, 20,000, and 18,000 lumens), cinema
operators can easily adapt the projector for different needs and screen
sizes, up to 72 feet. This functionality allows operators to
future-proof their investment and ensures they can showcase premieres on
various screen sizes, whether its 2D features or 3D showpieces.
“With the NC2402ML, we have created the world’s first all-in-one digital
cinema projector,” said Rich McPherson, senior product manager at NEC
Display. “It’s the future of laser projection, with an interchangeable
laser light source that alleviates the service concerns found in other
projectors, thanks to its revolutionary design that enables quick laser
replacement that can be done on-site.”
The NC2402ML is a DCI-Certified projector and features RB laser and
phosphor technology capable of showing 100 percent of the digital cinema
color space (DCI), native 2K (2048x1080), and a 30,000-hour lifetime*.
Thanks to its low cost of ownership because of its dust and smoke-proof
sealed optical engine and ease of field maintenance, the NC2402ML is
ideal for theaters, museums, higher education lecture halls, corporate
auditoriums, and even high-end home theaters where DCI content will be
delivered.
“We’ve designed the NC2402ML to deliver exceptionally low cost of
ownership while delivering unsurpassed performance and versatility,”
McPherson said. “This versatility serves to protect the exhibitor’s
investment by being able to display different content for different
sized auditoriums with the same projector. This means that operators can
host not just Hollywood blockbusters, but also corporate presentations,
game-watch events, and more – all with one projector.”
The innovation behind the NC2402ML also extends to its installation,
featuring an internal liquid chiller that does not need an external
cooling system, making placement of the projector more flexible and
adaptable to tight quarters. The NC2402ML also dispels the myth that
digital cinema projectors are difficult to maintain and service as the
laser module is able to be serviced on-site. The interchangeable laser
modules can be purchased separately or leased for even more flexibility.
Other benefits and features of the NC2402ML include:
-
Virtually zero maintenance – The innovative Laser Light engine
is lamp-free and filter-free, which means there are no lamp or filter
replacement costs
-
Lower TCO – The Laser Light source delivers the highest
available reliability, maintenance-free operation, low power
consumption, and up to 30,000-hour lifetime
-
Integrated Connectivity – Features a built-in 2TB screen
server, 2 x 3G SDI Interfaces, HDMI interface for alternative content,
advanced network and built-in GPIO functions with NAS support
The NC2402ML is available August 2019 with the 24,000-lumen brightness
module, and the 20,000-lumen and 18,000-lumen modules will be available
soon after. The NC2402ML is being showcased this week for the first time
at CinemaCon 2019, taking place through April 4 at Caesars Palace Las
Vegas in Milano Suite 4 and 8. For more information, contact your NEC
Display sales representative, or visit www.necdisplay.com.
About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider
of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the
market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD
displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line
of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, integrated display
solutions, and analytic business intelligence solutions. The NEC
Analytic Learning Platform (ALP) optimizes message delivery with
automated content creation and recommendations using AI-based analytics,
enabling retailers to customize content based on non-identifying
demographic data. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation
and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual
technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets,
including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise,
healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a
brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and
outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC
Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the
website at www.necdisplay.com.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network
technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By
providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the
company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies
meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings
more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower
people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.
The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the
safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the
company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC
aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new
social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information,
please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.
