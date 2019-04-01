NEC Display Solutions Announces World's First Digital Cinema Projector with Replaceable Laser Module

The future of laser projection debuts at CinemaCon featuring revolutionary design for quick laser replacement and RB laser technology for medium screens

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading global provider of digital cinema projectors, today announced the world’s first digital cinema projector that offers exhibitors the ability to replace the laser module in the projector head for the ultimate in versatility and future-proofing. The NEC NC2402ML is a 3-chip DLP projector that features RB laser technology delivering richer colors, brighter images, and a sealed optical engine and laser module for unsurpassed low cost of ownership. The announcement was made today at CinemaCon 2019, taking place here through April 4.

The NC2402ML offers exhibitors an affordable and flexible new cinema projection solution, thanks to its interchangeable laser light sources that display crystal-clear, eye-popping content for cinema venues with medium-sized screens. Starting with one (24,000 lumens) of three swappable light modules (24,000, 20,000, and 18,000 lumens), cinema operators can easily adapt the projector for different needs and screen sizes, up to 72 feet. This functionality allows operators to future-proof their investment and ensures they can showcase premieres on various screen sizes, whether its 2D features or 3D showpieces.

“With the NC2402ML, we have created the world’s first all-in-one digital cinema projector,” said Rich McPherson, senior product manager at NEC Display. “It’s the future of laser projection, with an interchangeable laser light source that alleviates the service concerns found in other projectors, thanks to its revolutionary design that enables quick laser replacement that can be done on-site.”

The NC2402ML is a DCI-Certified projector and features RB laser and phosphor technology capable of showing 100 percent of the digital cinema color space (DCI), native 2K (2048x1080), and a 30,000-hour lifetime*. Thanks to its low cost of ownership because of its dust and smoke-proof sealed optical engine and ease of field maintenance, the NC2402ML is ideal for theaters, museums, higher education lecture halls, corporate auditoriums, and even high-end home theaters where DCI content will be delivered.

“We’ve designed the NC2402ML to deliver exceptionally low cost of ownership while delivering unsurpassed performance and versatility,” McPherson said. “This versatility serves to protect the exhibitor’s investment by being able to display different content for different sized auditoriums with the same projector. This means that operators can host not just Hollywood blockbusters, but also corporate presentations, game-watch events, and more – all with one projector.”

The innovation behind the NC2402ML also extends to its installation, featuring an internal liquid chiller that does not need an external cooling system, making placement of the projector more flexible and adaptable to tight quarters. The NC2402ML also dispels the myth that digital cinema projectors are difficult to maintain and service as the laser module is able to be serviced on-site. The interchangeable laser modules can be purchased separately or leased for even more flexibility.

Other benefits and features of the NC2402ML include:

Virtually zero maintenance – The innovative Laser Light engine is lamp-free and filter-free, which means there are no lamp or filter replacement costs

– The innovative Laser Light engine is lamp-free and filter-free, which means there are no lamp or filter replacement costs Lower TCO – The Laser Light source delivers the highest available reliability, maintenance-free operation, low power consumption, and up to 30,000-hour lifetime

– The Laser Light source delivers the highest available reliability, maintenance-free operation, low power consumption, and up to 30,000-hour lifetime Integrated Connectivity – Features a built-in 2TB screen server, 2 x 3G SDI Interfaces, HDMI interface for alternative content, advanced network and built-in GPIO functions with NAS support

The NC2402ML is available August 2019 with the 24,000-lumen brightness module, and the 20,000-lumen and 18,000-lumen modules will be available soon after. The NC2402ML is being showcased this week for the first time at CinemaCon 2019, taking place through April 4 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas in Milano Suite 4 and 8. For more information, contact your NEC Display sales representative, or visit www.necdisplay.com.

