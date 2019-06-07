NEC Display Solutions Signs Global Partnership with UC Workspace to Optimize Collaborative Work Environments

Global Platinum Partner status brings new functionality to NEC’s second generation InfinityBoard® solution

NEC Display Solutions of America and UC Workspace, a global leader in workspace solutions, announced today NEC Display Solutions’ Platinum Partner status with UC Workspace Quicklaunch. The Quicklaunch meeting application is customized for use with NEC's innovative InfinityBoard® solution and is conferencing-provider agnostic. The solution is designed for easy use and delivers optimized integration with the not only NEC, but also its ecosystem partners.

"NEC Display Solutions prides itself in being a leader in the collaborative workspace," said Art Marshall, NEC Display Senior Product Manager, Solutions. "That's why we are pleased to announce this global partnership that delivers full workspace solutions that don’t lock our customers into a single conferencing provider or a single set of applications."

Quicklaunch was developed to meet the diverse needs of customers in the ever-changing meeting room and now workspace environments. The solution supports one-click join for over 30 meeting providers along with the ability to launch applications, share devices and more all within a secured environment.

"The workspaces and meeting rooms are changing and thus the demands of our customers," says Angela Hlavka, CEO of UC Workspace. "The solution bundle from NEC which includes Quicklaunch allows both organizations to evolve with them, offering an easy, flexible and powerful solution that can be used not only on interactive displays but also with other NEC displays and projectors."

With flexibility and security at its core, the modular design of the Quicklaunch application is ideal for NEC’s next-generation InfinityBoard®. An all-in-one resource than enables teams to collaborate using the very latest applications with the best viewing experience.

The partnership between NEC Display Solutions and UC Workspace is in response to growing customer requirements and the global nature of fast-growing collaborative workspaces. The Platinum Partnership represents the high level of strategic relationship that not only optimizes Quicklaunch for the NEC InfinityBoard® platform but provides the opportunity to uniquely expand its capabilities.

"Quicklaunch provides the easy to use flexible secure interface to the organizations applications and meeting needs," Marshall said. "As their needs continue to evolve and grow, NEC Display Solutions will continue to deliver innovative interactive display solutions, commercial displays and projectors that meet the demanding 24/7 requirements of the industry."

NEC InfinityBoard® with Quicklaunch will be available in North America in fall 2019. The Quicklaunch meeting application will be showcased together with the NEC InfinityBoard® at the NEC booth #1600 at InfoComm 2019, taking place from June 12-15 in Orlando, Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center.

