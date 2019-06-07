NEC Display Solutions Signs Global Partnership with UC Workspace to Optimize Collaborative Work Environments

NEC
Display Solutions of America and UC Workspace, a global leader in
workspace solutions, announced today NEC Display Solutions’ Platinum
Partner status with UC
Workspace Quicklaunch. The Quicklaunch meeting application is
customized for use with NEC's innovative InfinityBoard®
solution and is conferencing-provider agnostic. The solution is designed
for easy use and delivers optimized integration with the not only NEC,
but also its ecosystem partners.
"NEC Display Solutions prides itself in being a leader in the
collaborative workspace," said Art Marshall, NEC Display Senior Product
Manager, Solutions. "That's why we are pleased to announce this global
partnership that delivers full workspace solutions that don’t lock our
customers into a single conferencing provider or a single set of
applications."
Quicklaunch was developed to meet the diverse needs of customers in the
ever-changing meeting room and now workspace environments. The solution
supports one-click join for over 30 meeting providers along with the
ability to launch applications, share devices and more all within a
secured environment.
"The workspaces and meeting rooms are changing and thus the demands of
our customers," says Angela Hlavka, CEO of UC Workspace. "The solution
bundle from NEC which includes Quicklaunch allows both organizations to
evolve with them, offering an easy, flexible and powerful solution that
can be used not only on interactive displays but also with other NEC
displays and projectors."
With flexibility and security at its core, the modular design of the
Quicklaunch application is ideal for NEC’s next-generation InfinityBoard®.
An all-in-one resource than enables teams to collaborate using the very
latest applications with the best viewing experience.
The partnership between NEC Display Solutions and UC Workspace is in
response to growing customer requirements and the global nature of
fast-growing collaborative workspaces. The Platinum Partnership
represents the high level of strategic relationship that not only
optimizes Quicklaunch for the NEC InfinityBoard® platform but
provides the opportunity to uniquely expand its capabilities.
"Quicklaunch provides the easy to use flexible secure interface to the
organizations applications and meeting needs," Marshall said. "As their
needs continue to evolve and grow, NEC Display Solutions will continue
to deliver innovative interactive display solutions, commercial displays
and projectors that meet the demanding 24/7 requirements of the
industry."
NEC InfinityBoard® with Quicklaunch will be available in
North America in fall 2019. The Quicklaunch meeting application will be
showcased together with the NEC InfinityBoard® at the NEC
booth #1600 at InfoComm 2019, taking place from June 12-15 in Orlando,
Fla., at the Orange County Convention Center.
For more information, contact your NEC Display sales representative, or
visit www.necdisplay.com.
Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook,
