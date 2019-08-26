NEC Display Takes Home Seven Industry Awards at InfoComm 2019

The honors highlight leadership in product excellence for meeting room projectors, video wall displays, AV integrator services, portable LEDs, and more

NEC Display Solutions of America, a leading provider of commercial digital signage solutions, announced today that it received seven InfoComm 2019 awards, including three for Best of Show and others for Best Portable LED Product, Best New Meeting Room Projector, Best Video Wall Display, and Best New AV Integrator Service.

“We are tremendously honored to join this year’s ranks as ‘best in show’ at InfoComm,” said Keith Yanke, senior director of product marketing at NEC Display Solutions. “These highly regarded accolades validate our proactive pursuit to deliver the most innovative, solutions-centered products on the market.”

NEC Display won the following awards from InfoComm 2019:

A focal point of NEC Display’s InfoComm booth was the NEC Analytics Learning Platform (ALP) Pro, which earned rAVe’s Best New AV Integrator Service award. A powerful business intelligence analytics platform for retailers, NEC ALP Pro uses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver real-time content and data measurement. The platform optimizes message delivery by automatically setting and recommending rules for target ads depending on non-identifying demographic data such as age, gender, events, and even weather. In addition, ALP Pro can create and suggest content for targeted segment shoppers by analyzing retailers’ merchandise photos and videos.

Also showcased at the booth was the UN552S, a near bezel-less 55-inch panel in the company’s UN Series line of video wall displays. Recognized by rAVe as the Best Video Wall Display at InfoComm, it features intensive factory color calibration and a proprietary SpectraView engine that ensures best-in-class color control. Its inactive area comprises a mere 0.44 millimeters surrounding an anti-glare, high-haze, professional-grade full HD IPS panel. This makes these panels perfect for creating seamless multi-screen configurations.

NEC Display also earned rAVe awards for Best New Meeting Room Projector and Best Portable LED Product for its PX1005QL and LED A019 Poster Display, respectively. The PX1005QL is a 10,000-lumen, ultra-high definition professional installation laser projector perfect for corporate or higher education applications. The LED A019 Poster Display is a portable direct view LED solution for retail or digital cinema applications.

Named for Best of Show this year by AV Technology was the NEC InfinityBoard Collaboration Solution designed for corporate and higher education customers. An advanced collaboration tool, it elevates the interactive meeting experience with its powerful, yet easy-to-use Mosaic Hub collaboration software that includes video conferencing, messaging, whiteboarding, and wireless sharing functionality.

Also receiving Best of Show — this time, from Sound & Video Contractor — was NEC Display’s LED-FA015I2, a 1.58-millimeter pixel pitch module that, like others in the company’s FA Series Direct View LED Display line, provides the ultimate visual experience with vibrant, crystal clear images. The FA015I2 is designed for demanding applications within boardrooms, auditoriums, retail spaces, airports, broadcast settings, museums, and more.

A third Best of InfoComm Award came from Rental Staging Systems. It recognized NEC Display’s MultiSync EA271F, a Full HD ultra-narrow bezel IPS desktop monitor ideal for corporate environments. This business-class widescreen model boasts excellent imaging and is poised to accommodate multiple monitor configurations with full connectivity through DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D and VGA inputs.

To learn more about NEC Display Solutions’ presence at InfoComm this year, visit www.necdisplay.com/infocomm.

