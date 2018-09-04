NEC Display Unveils Two New Full-Featured, Business-Class Desktop Monitors

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading provider of commercial
displays and projectors, today announced the availability of two new
desktop monitors: the MultiSync® EA271Q and MultiSync P243W.
“The 27" MultiSync® EA271Q significantly updates our popular E275WMi
monitor, and the 24" MultiSync P243W refreshes the P242W,” said Art
Marshall, Senior Product Manager for Desktop Displays at NEC Display
Solutions. “These two new models provide users sleeker, more productive
monitors and show our ongoing commitment to technological innovation and
to helping our customers improve their workflows.”
The NEC MultiSync EA271Q features a USB Type-C connection, which
provides a connection to the monitor and charges a connected laptop or
device — with only a single USB cable. It’s ideal for mobile office
users, eliminating the need for a power cord for a device connected to
the monitor. The monitor also features DisplayPort in/out, which can be
used to set up multi-monitor configurations with a single cable, and
ControlSync, which will keep settings synchronized between multiple
displays.
The EA271Q offers a large desktop workspace with fewer distractions due
to its 3-sided narrow bezel design. Its 27" QHD (2560x1440) PLS panel
provides high-quality image performance, enhanced by hardware
calibration with the NEC-exclusive SpectraViewII Engine.
Other key features include:
-
Low blue light
-
Flicker free to reduce eye fatigue
-
Human sensor for energy-saving operation
-
Speakers
The EA271Q is also available in a color calibration bundle, designed for
those who need excellent color accuracy. The EA271Q-BK-SV bundle
includes the display as well as the SpectraViewII color calibration
software and a Spyder5 colorimeter.
The 24" NEC MultiSync P243W provides business-class color accuracy,
simplifying workflows for website design, web video editing and similar
tasks. It offers Picture in Picture, Picture by Picture and support for
REC-709, sRGB and custom color modes. The monitor fits any environment,
with a fully functional stand (tilt, rotate, pivot, height adjustment)
for great viewing angles.
Other key features include:
-
Best-in-class connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D and VGA and USB
hub with DisplaySync Pro (2 up/3 down) and a USB 3.1 hub
-
24-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS panel
-
Business-class speakers
The P243W also has a color calibration bundle, the P243W-BK-SV bundle,
which includes the display as well as the SpectraViewII color
calibration software and the NEC-custom MDSVSENSOR3 colorimeter.
The EA271Q-BK and P243W-BK monitors are now available at a minimum
advertised price of $619 and $699, respectively, and the bundles are
available for $769 (EA271Q-BK-SV) and $949 (P243W-BK-SV). For additional
information and specs, please visit
NEC Display Solutions.
About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider
of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the
market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD
displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line
of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display
solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its
own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual
technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets,
including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise,
healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a
brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and
outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC
Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the
website at www.necdisplay.com.
Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook,
YouTube,
Google+,
Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network
technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By
providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the
company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies
meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings
more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower
people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.
The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the
safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the
company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC
aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new
social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information,
please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.
NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights
Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the
trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005740/en/