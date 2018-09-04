NEC Display Unveils Two New Full-Featured, Business-Class Desktop Monitors

Designed for business, these updated monitors have advanced features and connectivity that provide even better performance

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading provider of commercial displays and projectors, today announced the availability of two new desktop monitors: the MultiSync® EA271Q and MultiSync P243W.

“The 27" MultiSync® EA271Q significantly updates our popular E275WMi monitor, and the 24" MultiSync P243W refreshes the P242W,” said Art Marshall, Senior Product Manager for Desktop Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “These two new models provide users sleeker, more productive monitors and show our ongoing commitment to technological innovation and to helping our customers improve their workflows.”

The NEC MultiSync EA271Q features a USB Type-C connection, which provides a connection to the monitor and charges a connected laptop or device — with only a single USB cable. It’s ideal for mobile office users, eliminating the need for a power cord for a device connected to the monitor. The monitor also features DisplayPort in/out, which can be used to set up multi-monitor configurations with a single cable, and ControlSync, which will keep settings synchronized between multiple displays.

The EA271Q offers a large desktop workspace with fewer distractions due to its 3-sided narrow bezel design. Its 27" QHD (2560x1440) PLS panel provides high-quality image performance, enhanced by hardware calibration with the NEC-exclusive SpectraViewII Engine.

Other key features include:

Low blue light

Flicker free to reduce eye fatigue

Human sensor for energy-saving operation

Speakers

The EA271Q is also available in a color calibration bundle, designed for those who need excellent color accuracy. The EA271Q-BK-SV bundle includes the display as well as the SpectraViewII color calibration software and a Spyder5 colorimeter.

The 24" NEC MultiSync P243W provides business-class color accuracy, simplifying workflows for website design, web video editing and similar tasks. It offers Picture in Picture, Picture by Picture and support for REC-709, sRGB and custom color modes. The monitor fits any environment, with a fully functional stand (tilt, rotate, pivot, height adjustment) for great viewing angles.

Other key features include:

Best-in-class connectivity: DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D and VGA and USB hub with DisplaySync Pro (2 up/3 down) and a USB 3.1 hub

24-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS panel

Business-class speakers

The P243W also has a color calibration bundle, the P243W-BK-SV bundle, which includes the display as well as the SpectraViewII color calibration software and the NEC-custom MDSVSENSOR3 colorimeter.

The EA271Q-BK and P243W-BK monitors are now available at a minimum advertised price of $619 and $699, respectively, and the bundles are available for $769 (EA271Q-BK-SV) and $949 (P243W-BK-SV). For additional information and specs, please visit NEC Display Solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005740/en/