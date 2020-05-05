Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NECP on How to Survive the Pandemic of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 10:12am EDT

For small and mid-sized businesses, survival is all about cash flow.

Tom Desmond, Managing Partner of New England Consulting Partners, knows that for small and middle-market family businesses to survive, consistent cash flow is essential. It doesn’t have to be plentiful, but it must be steady without any starts and stops.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005674/en/

Small businesses will need cash flow to survive (Photo: Business Wire)

Small businesses will need cash flow to survive (Photo: Business Wire)

The fact is most cash flows rely on the 90/10 rule: 90% of purchases and sales are with 10% of suppliers or customers. (If it is not the 90/10 rule, then it is certainly the 80/20 rule.) The dependency has become even more fragile during the current crisis because if one supplier or customer is hurting, chances are the others are, too. The domino effect can be swift and cataclysmic as cash flow dries to a trickle or ceases altogether. That’s why the biggest enemy of consistent cash flow is a “shut down” scenario like we’re in now. Especially if a company was operating at, or close to profitability before this crisis hit.

At the heart of the problem is a vicious cycle of cash flow crunch. Cash flow is slowed by longer order and payment cycles caused by, you guessed it, lack of cash flow. An order that takes six weeks to turn into cash will now likely take twice that long. In the meantime, companies must cover overhead, pay employees and purchase additional raw materials.

As each day passes the working capital requirements to restart the economy will become greater. Many businesses will need to revert to “startup mode” and will require either an equity infusion or a significant loan.

Meanwhile, as owners, banks and equity sponsors recalibrate and begin to restart businesses, they must watch cash more carefully than ever before and monitor the credit function with added scrutiny. For example, qualifying a new customer’s credit-worthiness takes on far greater importance. How do you even measure it? For starters, you better understand the customer’s industry as well as the impact and implications of the shutdown on their vendor supply chain.

There remains a lot of uncertainty about what will happen going forward, but one thing you can count on. Surviving the crisis will depend on accurate and meticulous cash flow forecasting and management that will require a more sophisticated and deeper set of cash management knowhow and skills than ever before.

ABOUT NECP

New England Consulting Partners provides value added consulting services to meet the short-term and long-term needs of business clients. A typical engagement entails a thorough, written business assessment and action plan along with a 13-week cash flow report. Ongoing services include implementation of action plan items, interim management, vendor management, debt restructuring and refinancing. These are conducted daily, weekly or monthly depending on the situation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aBEIERSDORF AG : Independant Research sticks Neutral
MD
10:35aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:35aCSE BULLETIN : Symbol Change - Inactive Designation - Dizun International Enterprises Inc. (KDZ)
NE
10:33aGEORGE WESTON : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:32aTTEC HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aTrans-Hit Biomarkers Publishes White Paper on The Urgent Need to Change Existing Practices in Biobanking Initiatives supporting the COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
10:31aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Dunkin' adds Uber Eats to delivery partners
AQ
10:31aXPEL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31aFindings by Epicrop Technologies Founder Launches New Era in Epigenetics Applications for Agriculture
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Powerships Market 2019-2023 | Rising Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : BP : Coronavirus pushes oil majors to biggest output cuts in 17 years
2CAC 40 : France's Total keeps dividend steady in 'exceptional circumstances'
3BARCLAYS PLC : Banks baffle investors as art meets science in accounting rule
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : Press release 1Q20 results
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group