NEDAS : 2019 Washington D.C. Symposium to Feature an Interview with Jonathan Adelstein and Chip Pickering

11/13/2019 | 08:10am EST

President of NEDAS and CEOs of INCOMPAS and the Wireless Infrastructure Association to Discuss the Wireline and Wireless Convergence on November 21 at SPIRE in D.C.

NEDAS, a grassroots association located at the intersection of wireline and wireless with a goal of improving communications infrastructure to the edge for buildings, municipalities, public safety, enterprise and more, announces the agenda for the 2019 Washington D.C. Symposium, the association’s last event for 2019. The program offers an exclusive Fireside Chat-style interview conducted by NEDAS President Ilissa Miller, featuring industry-leading association CEOs and Presidents Jonathan S. Adelstein of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) and Chip Pickering of INCOMPAS.

The NEDAS Washington D.C. Symposium features more than 20 speakers from over 20 companies. The event will highlight the wireline and wireless convergence that is facing real estate owners and operators, municipalities, public safety, LTE, investments, networks, smart cities and more.

“As we approach the final event of 2019 for NEDAS, I am honored and humbled to have the privilege of bringing together Jonathan Adelstein and Chip Pickering. Both individuals have impacted the United States’ telecommunications landscape during their careers as elected and appointed officials,” comments Ilissa Miller, President of NEDAS and CEO of iMiller Public Relations. “Jonathan Adelstein served as the Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from 2002 to 2009. He was then nominated and confirmed by the Senate in 2009 to serve as the Administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service, where he spearheaded the strategic investment of nearly $7 billion into rural broadband and infrastructure under the Recovery Act. Meanwhile, Chip Pickering leverages equally impressive experience, including a role in drafting the Telecommunications Act of 1996 as Co-Chairman and Founder of the Congressional Wireless Caucus and as a Minority Whip of the House. During the latter, he served on the Energy and Commerce Committee as Co-Chair from 2002 to 2006 and as a member of the Telecommunications Subcommittee during his six-term tenure as a Congressman representing Mississippi’s Third District. I am excited to bring together two of the telecommunications industry’s foremost thinkers and planners for a lively and insightful discussion on the challenges we face as we converge wireline and wireless communications infrastructure.”

The 2019 NEDAS Washington D.C. Agenda highlights include the following panels and participants:

The NEDAS Washington D.C. Symposium is supported by NEDAS Annual and Event sponsors, including: 1025Connect, ADRF, Anixter, Anritsu, BroadStaff, Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom, Corning, Communications Electronics, C Squared Systems, Extenet, FiberLight, Freddie Mac, iRis Networks, MVP Capital, +10dB, RanPlan Wireless, Times Microwave Systems, Towercap, Vision Technologies, Wireless Supply and ZenFi Networks.

To learn more about NEDAS or to register for the 2019 Washington D.C. Symposium, please visit www.nedas.com. Members of the media interested in covering the event on November 21, 2019, are encouraged to request a complementary press pass by emailing info@nedas.com.

About NEDAS

NEDAS sits at the intersection of the wireline and wireless worlds where interconnectivity is key to enabling the connected world. With the Internet of Things and mobility stretching the limits of today’s wireless infrastructure, new solutions and technologies must be deployed to enable the ability to communicate anything, anywhere at anytime. NEDAS fosters industry development through programs that drive discussions and debates through educational and networking events that encourage collaboration, public outreach and enablement for today’s connected world. NEDAS programs are influenced by its Industry-led Advisory Council and are supported by Annual Sponsors including 2019’s Platinum Sponsor: ZenFi Networks, and Gold Sponsors: 1025Connect, ADRF, Anritsu, BroadStaff, Cobham Wireless, Corning, CSquared Systems, Extenet and FiberLight. For more information, visit http://www.nedas.com.


© Business Wire 2019
