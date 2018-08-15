NEDAS Announces Agenda for the 2018 NYC Summit, Taking Place September 6, 2018

The
Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS), the largest
association in the Northeast focused on the convergence of wireline and
wireless technologies, announces the
agenda for its 2018 NYC Summit, the organization’s marquee event
taking place September 6, 2018. The NYC Summit is NEDAS’s largest event
in the Northeast, bringing together top industry leaders exploring
solutions to enable our connected world. Attendees run the gamut from
regional and national professionals in the in-building, wireline, and
wireless space to municipalities, public safety professionals,
communication infrastructure providers and more.
Headlining companies participating in the NEDAS NYC Summit include Akamai,
EdgeMicro,
Facebook,
PacketFabric
and Zayo.
Speaker representation is across a wide-variety of companies spanning
the communications infrastructure space to edge data centers, content
delivery networks, hyperscalers and dynamic network cloud enablers - all
tackling the same issues: how do you get content to the end-user more
efficiently, quickly and with optimal reliability.
“The New York Summit is our most exciting event yet. We have enhanced
the format and have included thought-leading CTOs, and founders
including Ari
Zoldan, who will lead a discussion about how we, as a collective,
tackle the market evolution while building out infrastructure to meet
demand,” comments Ilissa Miller, President of the Northeast DAS and
Small Cell Association and CEO of iMiller
Public Relations. “With topics including the future of urban design
to the demystification of 5G, and a Ted Talk style presentation on the
hiring challenges tech companies face, attendees, participants and
sponsors will take away inspirational solutions and ideas.”
READ
THE AGENDA AND TOPICS IN ITS ENTIRETY HERE
In addition to the esteemed companies and individuals mentioned, the
agenda includes participants from Anritsu,
ANS
Corporation, BigBelly,
Broadstaff,
Cheytec,
Comba
Telecom, Corning,
DC.GOV,
Ericsson,
ExteNet,
FieldCLIX,
Freddy
Mac, iMiller
Public Relations, Intelibs,
Microlab,
Ranplan,
RF
Solutions, SQUAN,
Tilson,
Vertical
Bridge, ZenFi,
and more.
Following the educational sessions, attendees have an opportunity to
network among tabletop exhibits to keep the conversations going.
Sponsors of the 2018 NEDAS NYC Summit include Comba,
C
Squared Systems, Ericsson,
Gabe’s
Wireless Solutions, Galtronics,
Perfect
10 Wireless, Ranplan
Wireless, RF
Industries, SQUAN,
Tessco
Technologies, Times
Microwave Systems, Winncom
Technologies and more.
NEDAS programs are enabled in large part through our annual sponsors.
NEDAS Platinum annual sponsors include Anritsu,
FirstLight,
Intelibs,
SOLiD,
Westell,
and Zenfi,
Gold annual sponsors: ADRF,
Corning,
ExteNet
Systems, and RF
Industries. Silver sponsor Gabe’s
Wireless Solutions.
Participating in and sponsoring a NEDAS event provides companies with
the opportunity to be among the industry’s most innovative companies,
and gain brand exposure before, during and after the event. To learn
more, about sponsorship email info@nedas.com.
Members of the media are invited to attend the event for free. To
request your registration code email us at info@nedas.com.
Attendees can register here
for the NEDAS NYC Summit. To learn more about NEDAS, visit www.nedas.com.
About the Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS)
Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS) is a grassroots wireless
telecom association whose mission is to create a positive, nonpartisan
and invigorating environment in which local industry professionals can
learn, discuss, debate, socialize, collaborate with their peers, and
encourage networking, public outreach and education about the DAS and
Small Cell industries. For more information, visit www.nedas.com.
