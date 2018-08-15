NEDAS Announces Agenda for the 2018 NYC Summit, Taking Place September 6, 2018

Featuring Speakers from Akamai, EdgeMicro, Facebook, PacketFabric, Zayo and More

The Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS), the largest association in the Northeast focused on the convergence of wireline and wireless technologies, announces the agenda for its 2018 NYC Summit, the organization’s marquee event taking place September 6, 2018. The NYC Summit is NEDAS’s largest event in the Northeast, bringing together top industry leaders exploring solutions to enable our connected world. Attendees run the gamut from regional and national professionals in the in-building, wireline, and wireless space to municipalities, public safety professionals, communication infrastructure providers and more.

Headlining companies participating in the NEDAS NYC Summit include Akamai, EdgeMicro, Facebook, PacketFabric and Zayo. Speaker representation is across a wide-variety of companies spanning the communications infrastructure space to edge data centers, content delivery networks, hyperscalers and dynamic network cloud enablers - all tackling the same issues: how do you get content to the end-user more efficiently, quickly and with optimal reliability.

“The New York Summit is our most exciting event yet. We have enhanced the format and have included thought-leading CTOs, and founders including Ari Zoldan, who will lead a discussion about how we, as a collective, tackle the market evolution while building out infrastructure to meet demand,” comments Ilissa Miller, President of the Northeast DAS and Small Cell Association and CEO of iMiller Public Relations. “With topics including the future of urban design to the demystification of 5G, and a Ted Talk style presentation on the hiring challenges tech companies face, attendees, participants and sponsors will take away inspirational solutions and ideas.”

In addition to the esteemed companies and individuals mentioned, the agenda includes participants from Anritsu, ANS Corporation, BigBelly, Broadstaff, Cheytec, Comba Telecom, Corning, DC.GOV, Ericsson, ExteNet, FieldCLIX, Freddy Mac, iMiller Public Relations, Intelibs, Microlab, Ranplan, RF Solutions, SQUAN, Tilson, Vertical Bridge, ZenFi, and more.

Following the educational sessions, attendees have an opportunity to network among tabletop exhibits to keep the conversations going. Sponsors of the 2018 NEDAS NYC Summit include Comba, C Squared Systems, Ericsson, Gabe’s Wireless Solutions, Galtronics, Perfect 10 Wireless, Ranplan Wireless, RF Industries, SQUAN, Tessco Technologies, Times Microwave Systems, Winncom Technologies and more.

NEDAS programs are enabled in large part through our annual sponsors. NEDAS Platinum annual sponsors include Anritsu, FirstLight, Intelibs, SOLiD, Westell, and Zenfi, Gold annual sponsors: ADRF, Corning, ExteNet Systems, and RF Industries. Silver sponsor Gabe’s Wireless Solutions.

Participating in and sponsoring a NEDAS event provides companies with the opportunity to be among the industry’s most innovative companies, and gain brand exposure before, during and after the event. To learn more, about sponsorship email info@nedas.com. Members of the media are invited to attend the event for free. To request your registration code email us at info@nedas.com. Attendees can register here for the NEDAS NYC Summit. To learn more about NEDAS, visit www.nedas.com.

About the Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS)

Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association (NEDAS) is a grassroots wireless telecom association whose mission is to create a positive, nonpartisan and invigorating environment in which local industry professionals can learn, discuss, debate, socialize, collaborate with their peers, and encourage networking, public outreach and education about the DAS and Small Cell industries. For more information, visit www.nedas.com.

