Set for September 8-10, 2020, the NEDAS Virtual Symposium provides flexible at-home options for education, networking, exhibiting and more

NEDAS, now in its 10th year, is a grassroots association located at the intersection of wireline and wireless with the goal of improving communications infrastructure to the edge for buildings, municipalities, public safety, enterprise solutions and more. Today, NEDAS announces its 2020 Virtual Symposium. The NEDAS Virtual Symposium combines the organization’s traditional in-person events into a three-day flexible experience, accommodating Work From Home (WFH) challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Originally scheduled for July 14 and September 9, the now online program will take place September 8-10, 2020 and offer educational opportunities, interactive programming, break-out sessions, virtual showcase exhibits and facilitated virtual networking opportunities to foster and develop new relationships.

NEDAS events bring together key decision-makers and end-users, addressing converged network communications infrastructure solutions. The 2020 NEDAS theme, ‘Bridging Wireline and Wireless,’ aims at facilitating a vital focus on identifying and overcoming challenges associated with wireline and wireless communications infrastructure convergence — particularly important in today’s age of digital infrastructure reliance.

“The NEDAS community plays a vital role in the connected world. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling business opportunities is our primary goal with the design of our Virtual Symposium experience,” comments Ilissa Miller, President of NEDAS and the CEO and Founder of iMiller Public Relations. “Our online event is set to be a one-of-a-kind experience designed to drive engagement through a wholly different experience from other recent online events. We are sensitive to the virtual programming fatigue people are facing, and we’re excited to illustrate the various ways virtual events can simulate real-world experiences, driving connections for the industry.”

NEDAS, managed and produced by iMiller Public Relations, a full-service public relations and marketing consultancy serving the communications infrastructure sector, has successfully adapted during the global pandemic, hosting virtual networking events from Mid-March 2020 through June. The events successfully introduced new connections, driving business opportunities and enabling network connectivity in urban, rural and hard-to-reach markets. Fostering connections and education and enabling opportunities to expand communications infrastructure reach is core to the company’s mission. NEDAS is a vital platform that empowers a nationwide community to design, implement and deliver connectivity solutions in much-needed locations.

About NEDAS

NEDAS sits at the intersection of the wireline and wireless industries where interconnectivity is key to enabling the connected world. With the Internet of Things and mobility stretching the limits of today’s wireless infrastructure, new solutions and technologies must be deployed to enable the ability to communicate anything, anywhere at any time. NEDAS fosters industry development through programs that drive discussions and debates through educational and networking events that encourage collaboration, public outreach and enablement for today’s connected world. NEDAS programs are influenced by its Industry-led Advisory Council and are supported by Annual Sponsors including 2020’s Headline Sponsor: ExteNet Systems; Platinum Sponsors: Advantage Engineers and ZenFi Networks, and Gold Sponsors: Anritsu, CSquared Systems, Cobham Wireless, Communications Electronics, Corning, FiberLight, SQUAN, Wireless Supply and Bronze Sponsor: Broadstaff. For more information, visit http://www.nedas.com.

