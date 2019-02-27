NEDAS : Welcomes Industry Elite to its 2019 Advisory Council

NEDAS
(formerly the Northeast
DAS & Small Cell Association) is an association of industry
professionals focused on the convergence of the wireline and wireless
industries. With a goal of improving communications infrastructure to
the edge for buildings, municipalities, public safety, enterprise
solutions and more, NEDAS is pleased to announce its 2019 Advisory
Council. The Advisory Council is comprised of 11 industry insiders who
will guide, shape and advise NEDAS, targeting topics of interest and
optimizing opportunities for networking, education and growth for
participating individuals and companies.
Each year, NEDAS hosts four annual events and four industry webinars.
The community is updated bi-weekly via the NEDAS newsletter, which
features industry news, events and provides access to resources to
ensure subscribers stay in-tune with industry challenges, trends and
opportunities. Most recently, NEDAS hosted an exclusive event
on a yacht in Miami, where industry experts and executives mingled,
networked and discussed key elements of smart building development.
NEDAS is funded and supported through annual and event sponsorship. To
view the list of events for 2019, please click here.
Introducing the NEDAS 2019 Advisory Council:
Aubrey Blosser, Business Manager, Cloud Infrastructure at
Microsoft. Aubrey has more than 10 years of experience in strategic
sourcing and project planning with Microsoft.
Dennis Burns, Business Development Manager at Advanced RF
Technologies, Inc. Dennis has over 25 years of experience developing and
driving sales revenue from carrier, enterprise, system integrators,
distributors and more.
Carrie Charles, President of BroadStaff.
Carrie is an experienced business and career coach, entrepreneur,
speaker and more.
Ezra Hug, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Boingo Wireless
and founding member of NEDAS. Ezra is a 20-year wireless veteran who has
built ODAS, DRAN Small Cell and Macro networks throughout North America.
Connie Laguardia, Director of Engineering for Telnet.
Connie brings extensive wireless side experience, where she provides
wireless network-related services to carriers and equipment providers.
Bob Langston, Customer Solutions Engineer at Galtronics. Bob is
skilled in the engineering, sales and project management of DAS
solutions across the industry.
Andy Penley, VP of Wireless Solutions at ZenFi Networks. Andy has
extensive experience in telecommunications, including 3G, LTE, 4G,
antennas, radio frequency (RF) and sales.
Hebert Sedas, VP of Coverage Sales, North America for Cobham
Wireless. Hebert brings over 15 years of experience in sales
coordination, market analysis, needs assessment and more.
Ari Zoldan, Chairman of Quantum Media Group and Chair of the
Media and Development committee for The Zahn Center for Innovation at
City College. Ari serves as a frequent resource for multiple media
outlets, covering technology, media and business trends.
The Council is led by co-chairs Ilissa Miller and Steve Yapsuga:
Ilissa Miller, CEO of iMiller Public Relations and President and
co-chair of NEDAS. Ilissa brings more than 20 years of industry
experience in product management, marketing, sales and of course public
relations to her role with NEDAS.
Steve Yapsuga, Director of Sales for the Eastern U.S. at Comba
Telecom and a founder and co-chair of NEDAS. Steve has extensive skills
as a tenured marketing and business technologist leader in the wireless
industry.
“Leveraging their unique talents, this group will strategically employ
their combined skills to promote NEDAS’ values, including healthy
debate, productive conversation and networking at the convergence of
wireless and wireline,” states Steve Yapsuga, co-chair of the NEDAS
Advisory Council. “Through support of the association’s programs and
events, each member of the Advisory Council will help the NEDAS
community inspire, innovate and facilitate a more connected world.”
“It is an honor to welcome many new faces to the NEDAS Advisory Council
for 2019, while giving great thanks to previous participants who have
helped shape NEDAS to where it is today,” adds Ilissa Miller, President
of NEDAS. “Advisory Council members help shape the direction of NEDAS.
With this sentiment, all previous NEDAS Advisory Council members are
considered integral to our fabric and will be invited as VIP guests to
all NEDAS events.”
NEDAS events are managed and organized in partnership with iMiller
Public Relations. For more information about NEDAS, please visit www.nedas.com.
Individuals interested in the NEDAS community or in any NEDAS events are
welcome to contact info@nedas.com to
learn how to get involved.
About NEDAS
NEDAS sits at the intersection of the wireline and wireless worlds where
interconnectivity is key to enabling the connected world. With the
Internet of Things and mobility stretching the limits of today’s
wireless infrastructure, new solutions and technologies must be deployed
to enable the ability to communicate with anything, anywhere at anytime.
NEDAS fosters industry development through programs that drive
discussions and debates, educational and networking events that
encourage collaboration, public outreach and enablement for today’s
connected world. NEDAS programs are influenced by its industry-led Advisory
Council and are supported by Annual Sponsors, including 2019’s
Platinum Sponsor: ZenFi
Networks, and 2019’s Gold Sponsors: 1025Connect,
ADRF,
Anritsu,
BroadStaff,
Cobham
Wireless, Corning,
CSquared
Systems, Extenet
and Fiberlight.
For more information, visit www.nedas.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005129/en/