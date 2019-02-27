NEDAS : Welcomes Industry Elite to its 2019 Advisory Council

11 Members from the Communications Infrastructure Space Focused on the Convergence of Wireline and Wireless Technologies Join Forces to Collaborate on Industry Challenges, Trends and Opportunities

NEDAS (formerly the Northeast DAS & Small Cell Association) is an association of industry professionals focused on the convergence of the wireline and wireless industries. With a goal of improving communications infrastructure to the edge for buildings, municipalities, public safety, enterprise solutions and more, NEDAS is pleased to announce its 2019 Advisory Council. The Advisory Council is comprised of 11 industry insiders who will guide, shape and advise NEDAS, targeting topics of interest and optimizing opportunities for networking, education and growth for participating individuals and companies.

Each year, NEDAS hosts four annual events and four industry webinars. The community is updated bi-weekly via the NEDAS newsletter, which features industry news, events and provides access to resources to ensure subscribers stay in-tune with industry challenges, trends and opportunities. Most recently, NEDAS hosted an exclusive event on a yacht in Miami, where industry experts and executives mingled, networked and discussed key elements of smart building development. NEDAS is funded and supported through annual and event sponsorship. To view the list of events for 2019, please click here.

Introducing the NEDAS 2019 Advisory Council:

Aubrey Blosser, Business Manager, Cloud Infrastructure at Microsoft. Aubrey has more than 10 years of experience in strategic sourcing and project planning with Microsoft.

Dennis Burns, Business Development Manager at Advanced RF Technologies, Inc. Dennis has over 25 years of experience developing and driving sales revenue from carrier, enterprise, system integrators, distributors and more.

Carrie Charles, President of BroadStaff. Carrie is an experienced business and career coach, entrepreneur, speaker and more.

Ezra Hug, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Boingo Wireless and founding member of NEDAS. Ezra is a 20-year wireless veteran who has built ODAS, DRAN Small Cell and Macro networks throughout North America.

Connie Laguardia, Director of Engineering for Telnet. Connie brings extensive wireless side experience, where she provides wireless network-related services to carriers and equipment providers.

Bob Langston, Customer Solutions Engineer at Galtronics. Bob is skilled in the engineering, sales and project management of DAS solutions across the industry.

Andy Penley, VP of Wireless Solutions at ZenFi Networks. Andy has extensive experience in telecommunications, including 3G, LTE, 4G, antennas, radio frequency (RF) and sales.

Hebert Sedas, VP of Coverage Sales, North America for Cobham Wireless. Hebert brings over 15 years of experience in sales coordination, market analysis, needs assessment and more.

Ari Zoldan, Chairman of Quantum Media Group and Chair of the Media and Development committee for The Zahn Center for Innovation at City College. Ari serves as a frequent resource for multiple media outlets, covering technology, media and business trends.

The Council is led by co-chairs Ilissa Miller and Steve Yapsuga:

Ilissa Miller, CEO of iMiller Public Relations and President and co-chair of NEDAS. Ilissa brings more than 20 years of industry experience in product management, marketing, sales and of course public relations to her role with NEDAS.

Steve Yapsuga, Director of Sales for the Eastern U.S. at Comba Telecom and a founder and co-chair of NEDAS. Steve has extensive skills as a tenured marketing and business technologist leader in the wireless industry.

“Leveraging their unique talents, this group will strategically employ their combined skills to promote NEDAS’ values, including healthy debate, productive conversation and networking at the convergence of wireless and wireline,” states Steve Yapsuga, co-chair of the NEDAS Advisory Council. “Through support of the association’s programs and events, each member of the Advisory Council will help the NEDAS community inspire, innovate and facilitate a more connected world.”

“It is an honor to welcome many new faces to the NEDAS Advisory Council for 2019, while giving great thanks to previous participants who have helped shape NEDAS to where it is today,” adds Ilissa Miller, President of NEDAS. “Advisory Council members help shape the direction of NEDAS. With this sentiment, all previous NEDAS Advisory Council members are considered integral to our fabric and will be invited as VIP guests to all NEDAS events.”

NEDAS events are managed and organized in partnership with iMiller Public Relations. For more information about NEDAS, please visit www.nedas.com.

Individuals interested in the NEDAS community or in any NEDAS events are welcome to contact info@nedas.com to learn how to get involved.

About NEDAS

NEDAS sits at the intersection of the wireline and wireless worlds where interconnectivity is key to enabling the connected world. With the Internet of Things and mobility stretching the limits of today’s wireless infrastructure, new solutions and technologies must be deployed to enable the ability to communicate with anything, anywhere at anytime. NEDAS fosters industry development through programs that drive discussions and debates, educational and networking events that encourage collaboration, public outreach and enablement for today’s connected world. NEDAS programs are influenced by its industry-led Advisory Council and are supported by Annual Sponsors, including 2019’s Platinum Sponsor: ZenFi Networks, and 2019’s Gold Sponsors: 1025Connect, ADRF, Anritsu, BroadStaff, Cobham Wireless, Corning, CSquared Systems, Extenet and Fiberlight. For more information, visit www.nedas.com.

