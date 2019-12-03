NEE Northeast Electric Development : Industrial production prices index (IPPI)

No. 303 /December 3, 2019

Domain: Industrial production prices

THE EVOLUTION OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION PRICES IN OCTOBER 2019

In October 2019 , industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) were up 0.4% from September 2019 .

Graph: Annual Industrial Production Price Index for the total, domestic market and non-domestic market (%)

Table 1: Industrial Production Price Index for the total, domestic market and non-domestic market

Oct. 2019 Industrial Production Price Index compared to: Sep. 2019 Oct. 2018 Total 100.40 102.30 Domestic market 100.36 102.88 Non-domestic market 100.46 101.35

Table 2: Industrial Production Price Index for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) - by main industrial groups