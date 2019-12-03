Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEE Northeast Electric Development : Industrial production prices index (IPPI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:10am EST

No. 303 /December 3, 2019

Domain: Industrial production prices

THE EVOLUTION OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION PRICES IN OCTOBER 2019

  • In October 2019, industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) were up 0.4% from September 2019.
  • Industrial production prices for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) increased by 2.3% in October 2019 compared to October 2018.

Graph: Annual Industrial Production Price Index for the total, domestic market and non-domestic market (%)

The data of the graph (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Table 1: Industrial Production Price Index for the total, domestic market and non-domestic market

Oct. 2019

Industrial Production Price Index

compared to:

Sep. 2019

Oct. 2018

Total

100.40

102.30

Domestic market

100.36

102.88

Non-domestic market

100.46

101.35

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Table 2: Industrial Production Price Index for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) - by main industrial groups

Oct. 2019

Industrial Production Price Index

compared to:

Sep. 2019

Oct. 2018

Total

100.40

102.30

Intermediate goods industry

99.98

101.45

Capital goods industry

100.74

103.74

Durable consumer goods industry

100.40

103.41

Non-durable consumer goods industry

100.28

104.52

Energy industry

100.62

99.94

Table 3: Industrial Production Price Index for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) - by CANE Rev. 2 sections and divisions

Oct. 2019

Industrial Production Price Index

compared to:

Sep. 2019

Oct. 2018

Total

100.40

102.30

Mining and quarrying

101.18

96.87

Mining of coal and lignite

c

c

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

100.93

89.31

Mining of metal ores

c

c

Other mining and quarrying

100.18

104.99

Mining support service activities

102.62

112.11

Manufacturing

100.30

101.41

Manufacture of food products

100.40

104.56

Manufacture of beverages

99.48

104.63

Manufacture of tobacco products

100.24

99.70

Manufacture of textiles

99.23

100.86

Manufacture of wearing apparel

100.60

105.21

Manufacture of leather and related products

100.55

103.05

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles

of straw and plaiting materials

99.22

99.42

Manufacture of paper and paper products

100.15

100.77

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

99.36

99.75

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

100.25

86.04

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

99.11

100.10

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

101.50

110.93

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

100.18

101.74

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

100.65

107.21

Manufacture of basic metals

99.87

96.41

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

100.29

103.23

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

99.99

105.61

Manufacture of electrical equipment

100.00

99.58

Manufacture of machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified

99.71

100.93

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

101.02

104.32

Manufacture of other transport equipment

101.73

108.30

Manufacture of furniture

100.52

104.49

Other manufacturing

100.37

105.48

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

100.16

102.79

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

100.80

108.92

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

100.80

108.92

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

100.00

104.08

Water collection, treatment and supply

100.00

104.08

c - confidential data

The data of the table (xls) can be accessed through the .rar file attached to the press release on the homepage.

Further information:

The data for September 2019 are rectified data, and the data for October 2019 are provisional.

For an accurate interpretation of the indicator, please see the Methodological explanations.

Additional information can be found in the Price Statistical Bulletin.

The next press release on industrial production prices will be issued on 6 January 2020.

Press release archive: http://www.insse.ro/cms/en/comunicate-de-presa-view

Communication Directorate

E-mail: biroupresa@insse.ro

Tel: +4021 3181869

2/2

Disclaimer

INS - National Institute of Statistics published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 08:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aKudelski Security Completes Security Assessment of Crypto.com Exchange
PR
03:31aNETENT PUBL : launches Auto Roulette Studio
AQ
03:31aGlobal Residential Artificial Flower Retail Market 2019-2023 | Growing Trend of Interior Designing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31aBioSolar Releases Company Update
GL
03:30aLANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
03:30aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Pharma Solutions Announces Collaboration with BerGenBio on the Development of FDA Fast Track Designated Leukemia Treatment
PU
03:30aROYAL DSM : DSM - repurchase of shares (25-29 November 2019)
PU
03:30aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S shares in connection with share buy-back program
AQ
03:30aHANNOVER RÜCK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:30aConditions for sale of Riksbank certificates
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, Launch EUR2 Billion Buyback in New Plan
3ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in high-priced gene therapy bet
4U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : to transform Finland's nationwide smart grid for better support of renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group