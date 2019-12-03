NEE Northeast Electric Development : Industrial production prices index (IPPI)

Table 3: Industrial Production Price Index for the total (domestic market and non-domestic market) - by CANE Rev. 2 sections and divisions
|
|
Oct. 2019
|
Industrial Production Price Index
|
compared to:
|
|
Sep. 2019
|
Oct. 2018
|
Total
|
100.40
|
102.30
|
Mining and quarrying
|
101.18
|
96.87
|
Mining of coal and lignite
|
c
|
c
|
Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
|
100.93
|
89.31
|
Mining of metal ores
|
c
|
c
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
100.18
|
104.99
|
Mining support service activities
|
102.62
|
112.11
|
Manufacturing
|
100.30
|
101.41
|
Manufacture of food products
|
100.40
|
104.56
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
99.48
|
104.63
|
Manufacture of tobacco products
|
100.24
|
99.70
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
99.23
|
100.86
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
100.60
|
105.21
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
100.55
|
103.05
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles
|
|
|
of straw and plaiting materials
|
99.22
|
99.42
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
100.15
|
100.77
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
99.36
|
99.75
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
100.25
|
86.04
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
99.11
|
100.10
|
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
101.50
|
110.93
|
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
|
100.18
|
101.74
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
100.65
|
107.21
|
Manufacture of basic metals
|
99.87
|
96.41
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
100.29
|
103.23
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
99.99
|
105.61
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
100.00
|
99.58
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified
|
99.71
|
100.93
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
101.02
|
104.32
|
Manufacture of other transport equipment
|
101.73
|
108.30
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
100.52
|
104.49
|
Other manufacturing
|
100.37
|
105.48
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
100.16
|
102.79
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
100.80
|
108.92
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
100.80
|
108.92
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
100.00
|
104.08
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
100.00
|
104.08
The data for September 2019 are rectified data, and the data for October 2019 are provisional.
Additional information can be found in the Price Statistical Bulletin.
The next press release on industrial production prices will be issued on 6 January 2020.