NEM Meets with White House National Economic Council

The National Energy Marketers Association (NEM) and its CEO Advisory
Committee met with Lawrence Kudlow, Director of the White House National
Economic Council, and his Staff last week. NEM and its CEO members were
there to recommend the expansion of restructured natural gas and
electric markets across the country. “Competition will always beat
utility monopolies in delivering innovation, supporting a high-tech
digital infrastructure, and has been proven to reduce costs to
consumers,” said Craig Goodman, President of NEM, and former Director of
Oil, Economic and Energy Tax Policy, in the Reagan and Bush
Administrations.
NEM and its CEO Advisory Committee explained that retail energy
competition was introduced twenty years ago in many states. In just the
period from 2008 to 2017, $340 billion in savings was realized in states
with restructured electric markets versus those states that to-date have
retained the utility monopoly model. Retail competition as implemented
in the Texas electric market and Georgia natural gas market, wherein the
utility has exited the competitive commodity merchant function, has
delivered superior benefits to consumers, supported the development of
innovative products, including a boom in renewable resources in Texas,
and allowed the utilities to focus their resources on securing their
energy delivery infrastructure.
In other restructured states, the utilities have been allowed to operate
in competitive commodity markets and this has caused significant market
distortions and diluted the benefits realized by consumers. Artificial
utility monopoly restrictions on providing consumers and third-party
suppliers with access to consumers’ own energy use data was also
identified as a significant barrier to energy product innovation.
It was recommended by NEM and its CEO Advisory Committee that:
-
Utility monopolies should not be allowed to participate in competitive
commodity markets;
-
Competitive retail suppliers, using at-risk capital, should be relied
upon to provide competitive energy commodity and energy-related
products, services, information and technologies; and
-
Utility monopolies should focus their ratepayer-funded resources on
upgrading and maintaining a digital energy delivery infrastructure.
In response, Director Kudlow favorably noted that this is a
“deregulation Administration.” Director Kudlow then previewed the
provisions of the Executive Orders on “Promoting Energy Infrastructure
and Economic Growth” and “Issuance of Permits with Respect to Facilities
and Land Transportation Crossings at the International Boundaries of the
United States” that were issued the following day.
“NEM supports the Administration’s actions to promote the upgrade of our
energy infrastructure, which is critical to supporting national economic
growth and prosperity, protecting against cyber attacks, and integrating
new distributed energy resources. Retail energy competition can
facilitate these goals by permitting utilities to focus on the core
monopoly function of maintaining energy delivery infrastructure, and in
turn, allowing competitive retail suppliers to provide all manner of
energy commodity and related products and services to consumers. NEM
looks forward to future opportunities to work with the Administration to
advance its goals,” said Goodman.
About NEM
The National Energy Marketers Association (NEM) is a national,
non-profit trade association representing wholesale and retail marketers
of natural gas, electricity, as well as energy and financial related
products, services, information and advanced technologies throughout the
United States, Canada, and the European Union. Additional information
about NEM is available from NEM's headquarters at (202) 333-3288 or its
website at www.energymarketers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005606/en/