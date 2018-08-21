Log in
NEOKOREA : to Host Special Meetings with Buyers in Ecuador and Colombia to Enhance Competitive Edge

08/21/2018 | 08:11am CEST

NEOKOREA, a world’s leading general trading company based in Korea, announced its plan of hosting meetings with buyers on August 18~25, 2018 in Ecuador and Colombia as part of its strategies for enhancing competitive edge in South American markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005658/en/

NEOKOREA, a world's leading general trading company based in Korea, announced its plan of hosting meetings with buyers on August 18-25, 2018 in Ecuador and Colombia as part of its strategies for enhancing competitive edge in South American markets. In addition to meetings with existing buyers, the company will also hold meetings with prospective buyers during the same period. (Photo: Business Wire)

To address rapidly changing market environment and seek new growth engines, Jeongwu Seok, a prominent entrepreneur, completed acquisition of stakes in the company in August 2018.

These meetings are arranged to resolve dissatisfaction and anxiety of buyers in South America expressed in the course of the acquisition transaction. Meetings are expected to contribute to satisfying requirements of buyers, while improving confidence and sharpening competitive edge in trade.

In addition to meetings with existing buyers, the company will also hold meetings with prospective buyers during the same period. Any buyers in South America who desire to supply Korean products in a stable manner may contact Peter Cha, Auto Parts Division Manager, for trade meeting during the period.

MOBILE: +82-10-3395-0434

MAIL: petercha@neo-korea.com

SKYPE: peter-cha

Established in 2011, NEOKOREA is a leading general trading company. The company provides export and import services for a wide variety of Korea-produced products ranging from commodities, natural resources, defense products, auto parts and information technology (IT) equipment to overseas mega projects and more. It is a fast-growing mid-sized company that won the 5 Million-dollar Export Tower and 10 Million-dollar Export Tower in 2012 and 2015, respectively.


© Business Wire 2018
