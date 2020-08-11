NET ELEMENT, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
08/11/2020 | 01:02pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Net Element, Inc. (“Net Element”) (NASDAQ CM: NETE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Net Element’s agreement to merge with Mullen Technologies, Inc (“Mullen”). Under the terms of the agreement, following the merger, Net Element shareholders will own approximately 15% of the combined company and Mullen shareholders will own approximately 85% of the combined company.
If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.