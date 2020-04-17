Log in
NETA Announces Recipients of 2020 Awards

04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

PORTAGE, Mich., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce Ron Widup as the recipient of the NETA Outstanding Achievement Award for 2020. Dr. Nick Perjanik is also recognized as the recipient of the 2020 NETA Alliance Recognition Award. Both awards were presented at PowerTest 2020.

“Both of our award recipients have shown outstanding commitment to the electrical testing industry, their companies, and to NETA. We are honored to have their expertise and influence on safety, maintenance, and standards, and look forward to the positive impact they will continue to have on NETA,” says Scott Blizard, President, InterNational Electrical Testing Association.

Ron Widup, the Senior Advisor of Technical Services at Shermco Industries, received the 2020 NETA Outstanding Achievement Award. As a contributor to the standards for NFPA and IEEE, his influence is far-reaching.

Safety became the focus of Widup’s career after he sustained a severe injury on the job in 1985. Since that time, he has helped to shape NETA, sitting on The Standards Review Council, NAMO Committee, Conference Committee, Technical Representation Steering Committee, Association Development Committee, Technical Exam Committee, Member Review Committee, and the Board of Directors. He holds a passion for the industry and is one of the most dedicated contributors to NETA.

Dr. Nick Perjanik, Director of Operations for Weidmann Electrical Technology Inc. received the 2020 NETA Alliance Recognition Award. His technical sessions at PowerTest are well-regarded and some of the most well-attended.

An active member of the IEEE Transformer Committee and ASTM Committee D-27, Dr. Perjanik has co-authored technical papers, which have appeared in various technical journals, including NETA World. His doctoral dissertation focused on how to capture the experience-based knowledge of retiring electrical engineers at electrical utilities.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Laura McDonald
NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association
Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)
lmcdonald@netaworld.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
