NETINT Technologies :' Codensity Solid State Drives First to Achieve Compliance with PCIe® 4.0 Technology

Codensity G4 SSD Controller SoC and D400 Series SSDs among the first to achieve PCIe 4.0 compliance

NETINT Technologies, an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC developer, today announced its Codensity™ G4 SSD Controller SoC and D400 Series Solid State Drives are among the first PCIe endpoints and SSDs to pass PCIe® 4.0 compliance testing and be added to the PCI-SIG® Integrators List. By achieving PCIe 4.0 compliance, NETINT Technology customers can be confident that Codensity Series products deliver a high-performance computational storage solution with PCIe 4.0 host server equipment, while maintaining backwards compatibility with computing products compliant with earlier PCIe specifications.

NETINT’s Codensity D400 Series were one of the first Solid State Drives designed from the outset to support PCIe 4.0 interface specifications. PCIe 4.0 is the fourth generation of the Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) interface, delivering up to 2x throughput improvement compared to existing PCIe 3.0 SSDs.

NETINT’s Codensity G4 SoC and D400 Series Solid State Drives underwent exhaustive testing during the recent PCI-SIG Compliance Workshop #110 to achieve compliance to the PCIe 4.0 specification, by the PCI-SIG organization. PCIe compliance is a critical requirement of all SSDs to ensure interoperability with host systems and for maximizing data transfer performance.

“One of the core missions of PCI-SIG is to ensure compatibility of IT equipment from multiple vendors with the PCIe specifications,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG Chairman and President. “We are pleased that NETINT’s Codensity D400 Series SSDs have successfully passed PCIe 4.0 compliance testing during our recent workshop.”

The Codensity D400 Series PCIe SSDs are powered by NETINT’s innovative Codensity G4 SSD Controller SoC, delivering enterprise-class performance and reliability. In addition to PCIe 4.0 compliance, Codensity D400 Series SSDs also support the latest NVMe features that maximize I/O throughput and speed of solid-state non-volatile memory (NVM) technology enabling superior performance and lower latencies compared to SATA or SAS data storage technologies.

“Constantly evolving data processing applications including Artificial Intelligence, video production and video surveillance are driving the requirements for scalable storage solutions with ever higher throughputs with host server equipment,” said Tao Zhong, CTO and CEO of NETINT Technologies. “By being compliant with the PCIe 4.0 spec, our Codensity D400 Series SSDs ensure interoperability and maximum performance, and is a significant milestone not only for NETINT Technologies, but also a new benchmark for high-throughput enterprise class storage solutions.”

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 800 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

About NETINT Technologies

NETINT Technologies is an innovator of computational storage and video processing SoC solutions. Its Codensity portfolio enables cloud data centers, edge computing companies, and content providers to deploy scalable high-performance applications, while minimizing their data storage and video processing costs. NETINT, founded by an experienced team of storage SoC veterans, is a Canadian venture-funded high-tech company with R&D facilities in Vancouver, Toronto and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.netint.ca.

