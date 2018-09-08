Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEVRO HOLDINGS CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 22, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Nevro investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-nevro-corporation-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.  

About the Lawsuit

Nevro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 10, 2018, analysts reported that a tentative court ruling in patent litigation involving Nevro nullified at least five patents related to the Company’s “proprietary” HF10 pain therapy and Senza delivery systems, which resulted in some analysts downgrading the Company.  Then, on July 13, 2018, the Company disclosed pre-market that it had terminated the employment of James Alecxih, Vice President, Worldwide Sales.

News of both events caused the price of Nevro’s shares to plummet, wiping out over $650 million in market capitalization.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:30aTESLA : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA
AC
05:21aCV SCIENCES INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CV Sciences, Inc. - CVSI
AC
05:12aKB HOME : ’s Juniper at Desert Passage in Maricopa Now Open
BU
05:10aPAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Papa John's International, Inc. - PZZA
AC
05:04aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Program offers free online education for MGM Resorts employees
AQ
05:03aAlibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire
AQ
05:03aGreater Bay express rail tickets to go on sale
AQ
04:59aAFCON : debutants rally Warriors
AQ
04:59aAFCON : It’s now 14 years since Charlie slipped into Okochamania
AQ
04:58aLOGMEIN INC : Pawar Law Group Announces A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. - LOGM
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
2TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3Canada's Freeland sees 'very good progress' in NAFTA trade talks
4INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
5Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.