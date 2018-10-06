Log in
NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO

10/06/2018 | 04:51am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 22, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), if they purchased the Company’s shares between January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Nevro and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nvro/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 22, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

Nevro and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On July 10, 2018, analysts reported that a tentative court ruling in patent litigation involving Nevro nullified at least five patents related to the Company’s “proprietary” HF10 pain therapy and Senza delivery systems, which resulted in some analysts downgrading the Company.  Then, on July 13, 2018, the Company disclosed pre-market that it had terminated the employment of James Alecxih, Vice President, Worldwide Sales.

News of both events caused the price of Nevro’s shares to plummet, wiping out over $650 million in market capitalization.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163 

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
