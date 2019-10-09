Log in
NEW HR LEADERSHIP AT NOVATECH

10/09/2019 | 06:44pm EDT

Nashville, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville-based business technology firm, Novatech, Inc., has completed organizational changes to their Administrative and Human Resources leadership. Following the advancement of former HR Director Kim Barratt to Director of Administration, the $100M company has recruited Rebecca Graham to lead the organization’s personnel team. As a Human Resources professional with nine years of diversified experience, Graham arrives at Novatech during a period of extraordinary expansion.

Recent acquisitions and diversification into Managed IT Services business segments have rendered a need to grow the Novatech team, from highly-sought-after roles with experience in the e-Automate business management platform to field technicians and beyond.

Born and raised in Bowling Green, KY and a graduate of Western Kentucky University, Ms. Graham recognized the Novatech name in the region, when recruiters came knocking.

“After that first interview, I was impressed, and very hopeful this opportunity would go somewhere – and it did!”

Novatech is on a deliberate trajectory for national growth, from expansion of existing teams to the ongoing acquisition of new territories as the company joins its legacy to that of similar firms to continue their momentum as a major player in the realms of Managed Print, Managed IT Services, Cloud Solutions and CyberSecurtity. Rebecca Graham and her team will be hard at work recruiting, welcoming and onboarding new staff for their variety of available positions.

“Business is so complex and growing more quickly each day now,” Graham said of the job market in the Managed Services Provider industry. “I believe it holds true that strong companies are built by empowering employees inside a collaborative environment, where ideas are heard and effective action is bred out of a team-centered, client-focused motivation.”

Following a new CEO, Dan Cooper, taking the helm in Spring 2019, various realignments of the customer experience and processes inside the company and the birth of a new era in coining “The Managed Office” this refresh of the Human Resources team is the latest leap forward in an exciting era for Novatech.

“This was such an exciting time to be able to become involved with the evolution of this company,” said Graham. “This is an ideal moment to make a huge human impact.”

 

###

About Novatech, Inc.

The Managed Office Experts at Novatech empower organizations to increase productivity, lower costs, minimize risks and drive growth. Through Expert Guidance in consultation, design, implementation and support of business technology, Novatech’s portfolio of world-class Managed Office solutions liberate clients to focus on running their business, leaving the tech to an award-winning provider with over 25 years of industry-leading experience. For more information, visit www.Novatech.net. Follow @novatechnet on social media for all the latest news.

 

Attachment 

Lucas Leverett
Novatech, Inc.
6156102042
lucas.leverett@Novatech.net

© GlobeNewswire 2019
