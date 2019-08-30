Log in
NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : ESOS VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD ("VEB" OR THE "COMPANY") PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF UP TO 7.5% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF VEB (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, IF ANY) AT ANY POINT IN TIME

08/30/2019 | 01:21am EDT
Bursa Announcements
Date : 30 August 2019

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : ESOS VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD ('VEB' OR THE 'COMPANY') PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF UP TO 7.5% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF VEB (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, IF ANY) AT ANY POINT IN TIME
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD

Type Announcement
Subject NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS)
ESOS
Description 
VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD ('VEB' OR THE 'COMPANY')

PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF UP TO 7.5% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF VEB (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, IF ANY) AT ANY POINT IN TIME

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad wishes to announce that the Company proposes to establish an employees' share option scheme ('ESOS') of up to 7.5% of the total number of issued shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares, if any) at any point in time over the duration of the ESOS for eligible executive directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiary companies (excluding subsidiary companies which are dormant) ('Proposed ESOS').

Please refer to the attachment for further details on the Proposed ESOS.

This announcement is dated 30 August 2019.




Please refer attachment below.


Announcement Info
Company Name VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD
Stock Name VELESTO
Date Announced 30 Aug 2019
Category General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number GA1-30082019-00041


Disclaimer

Velesto Energy Bhd published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 05:20:05 UTC
