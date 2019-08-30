NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : ESOS VELESTO ENERGY BERHAD ('VEB' OR THE 'COMPANY') PROPOSED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN EMPLOYEES' SHARE OPTION SCHEME OF UP TO 7.5% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF VEB (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES, IF ANY) AT ANY POINT IN TIME

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad wishes to announce that the Company proposes to establish an employees' share option scheme ('ESOS') of up to 7.5% of the total number of issued shares of the Company (excluding treasury shares, if any) at any point in time over the duration of the ESOS for eligible executive directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiary companies (excluding subsidiary companies which are dormant) ('Proposed ESOS').

Please refer to the attachment for further details on the Proposed ESOS.

This announcement is dated 30 August 2019.