NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING

Unless otherwise stated, all capitalised terms set out herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in Vertice's announcements dated 19 December 2017, 21 December 2017, 14 February 2018, 26 March 2018 and 6 September 2018 in relation to the Private Placement ('Announcements').

On behalf of the Board, Kenanga IB wishes to announce that Bursa Securities had, vide its letter dated 13 September 2018, resolved to grant the Company an extension of time until 23 March 2019 to complete the Private Placement.

This announcement is dated 14 September 2018.