Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 11:48am CEST

Unless otherwise stated, all capitalised terms set out herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in Vertice's announcements dated 19 December 2017, 21 December 2017, 14 February 2018, 26 March 2018 and 6 September 2018 in relation to the Private Placement ('Announcements').

On behalf of the Board, Kenanga IB wishes to announce that Bursa Securities had, vide its letter dated 13 September 2018, resolved to grant the Company an extension of time until 23 March 2019 to complete the Private Placement.

This announcement is dated 14 September 2018.

Disclaimer

Vertice Bhd published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 09:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:34pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Pre-booking for iPhones from September 21 at Ooredoo
AQ
12:33pB&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL : York Welcomes New B&M Store
PU
12:33pXCEL ENERGY : is the First U.S. Utility to Operate Drones beyond Line of Sight for Ongoing Inspections
AQ
12:32pBP : Vote 'yes' on Amendment 9 to protect Florida waters
AQ
12:32pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Quinbrook begins commercial operations at Persimmon Creek wind farm
AQ
12:32pZSCALER : Achieves AWS Security Competency Status for Zero Trust
AQ
12:32pXBiotech Announces Completion and Positive Interim Findings for Initial Cohort in Bermekimab Pilot Study in Atopic Dermatitis
AQ
12:32pBROMPTON SPLIT BANC : Funds Provides Financials Sector Update
AQ
12:32pEXACTEARTH : Announces Q3 Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
AQ
12:31pLIBERTY GOLD : Announces Increase in Financing to C$10 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
3Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL : To Release Third Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Confere..
5BONE THERAPEUTICS : BONE THERAPEUTICS : 9/14/18 - Bone Therapeutics announces final results from Phase I/IIA A..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.