NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING

KNM GROUP BERHAD ("KNM" OR THE "COMPANY") PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN KNM 1.INTRODUCTION On behalf of the Board of Directors of KNM ("Board"), M&A Securities Sdn Bhd ("M&A Securities") wishes to announce that the Company proposes to undertake a private placement of up to 10% of the issued ordinary shares of KNM ("Proposed Private Placement"). The Proposed Private Placement will be undertaken in accordance with the general mandate pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016 ("Act") obtained from the shareholders of the Company at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") convened on 27 June 2018, whereby the Board had been authorised to allot and issue new ordinary shares in KNM ("KNM Shares" or "Shares") not exceeding 10% of the issued ordinary shares of the Company ("Shareholders' Mandate"). Further details of the Proposed Private Placement are set out in the ensuing sections. 2.DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT As at 16 April 2019, being the latest practicable date preceding the date of this announcement ("LPD"), KNM has (a)an issued and paid-up capital of RM1,883,497,604 comprising 2,346,095,980 KNM Shares (excluding 23,341,275 KNM Shares held as treasury shares by the Company) ("Treasury Shares"); (b)161,578,504 outstanding warrants-B("Warrants-B"); and (c)91,170,660 outstanding employees' share option scheme ("ESOS Options"). The Proposed Private Placement will involve the issuance of up to 234,609,500 new KNM Shares ("Placement Shares"). The 234,609,500 Placement Shares represents approximately ten percent (10%) of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company as at the LPD (before the full exercise of Warrants-B and ESOS Options as well as before all Treasury Shares are fully resold in the open market). 2.1Basis of arriving at the issue price of the Placement Shares The issue price of each tranche of the Placement Shares, where applicable, shall be determined separately and fixed by the Board at a later date after obtaining the relevant approvals for the Proposed Private Placement. The Board will take into consideration the prevailing market conditions and the provisions of Paragraph 6.04(a) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") ("Listing Requirements"), in determining the issue price of the Placement Shares at a discount of not more than 10% to the volume weighted average market price ("VWAMP") of KNM Shares for the five (5) market days immediately preceding the price fixing date(s). 1

For illustrative purposes, assuming the Placement Shares are issued at an indicative issue price of RM0.155 per Placement Share ("Indicative Issue Price"), this represents a discount of approximately 9.20% to the 5D-VWAMP up to 17 April 2019 of RM0.1707 per KNM Share. Based on the Indicative Issue Price, the Proposed Private Placement is expected to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately RM36.36 million. The mechanism to determine the issue price of the Placement Shares is in accordance with market based principles. 2.2Placement arrangement The Placement Shares will be placed to independent investor(s) ("Placee(s)") to be identified at a later date. In accordance with Paragraph 6.04(c) of the Listing Requirements, the Placement Shares will not be placed to the following parties:- (a)the interested director, interested major shareholder or interested chief executive of KNM or a holding company of KNM (if applicable), or interested person(s) connected with such director, major shareholder or chief executive; and (b)nominee corporations, unless the names of the ultimate beneficiaries are disclosed. Additionally, the Placees shall also be person(s) or party(ies) who/which qualify under Schedules 6 and 7 of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007. 2.3Ranking of the Placement Shares The Placement Shares to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Private Placement shall, upon issuance and allotment, rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing issued KNM Shares, save and except that the holders of the Placement Shares shall not be entitled to any dividends, rights, allotments and/or other forms of distributions that may be declared, made or paid to the shareholders of the Company, for which the relevant entitlement date precedes the date of issuance of the Placement Shares. 2.4Listing of and quotation for the Placement Shares KNM shall make an application to Bursa Securities for the listing of and quotation for the Placement Shares on the Main Market of Bursa Securities. 2.5Utilisation of proceeds For illustrative purposes, assuming up to 234,609,500 Placement Shares are issued at the Indicative Issue Price, the Proposed Private Placement is expected to raise gross proceeds of RM36,364,473. The proceeds raised are expected to be utilised in the following manner:- #Expected time Details Notes RM'000 frame Purchase of raw materials and operating (a) 10,000 Within 6 months overheads for the operations of the Group's ethanol plant in Chachaengsao, Thailand ("Ethanol Plant") Capital expenditures for future expansion of (a) 10,000 Within 12 months production capacity of ethanol at the Ethanol Plant 2

Payment for procurement of raw materials (b) 15,364 Within 12 months (steel products, piping, valves etc), equipment (pumps, vessels, machineries etc) and payment to sub-contractors for fabrication and site construction works, and other professional services. Estimated expenses (c) 1,000 Within 1 month Total 36,364 Notes:- #From the listing date of Placement Shares on the Main Market of Bursa Securities. (a)Impress Ethanol Co., Ltd ("IEL"), a 72% owned subsidiary of KNM currently owns and operates the Ethanol Plant located on a 171-acre (80 hectares) site at Chachoengsao province, 135km east of Bangkok, Thailand. The current production capacity for phase I of the Ethanol Plant is 200,000 litres per day which has commenced its commercial operation since end of September 2017. The proceeds raised from the Proposed Private Placement shall be utilised in the following manner: Details RM'000 RM'000 Purchase of raw materials such as cassava chips, wood 7,000 chips and chemicals Operating expenses (such as staff salaries, rental expenses 3,000 and administrative expenses) 10,000 Future expansion of existing production capacity of ethanol 10,000 at the Ethanol Plant comprises of the purchase of process equipment such as jet cooker, distillation system, tanks, equipment control systems etc and sub-contractor works which will result in increase in production capacity of ethanol from 200,000 litres per day to 500,000 litres per day. Total 20,000 (b)The amount of RM15.36 million has been earmarked to finance the project and operating expenses including (i) procurement of raw materials (steel products, piping, valves etc) and equipment (pumps, vessels, machineries etc); (ii) payment to sub-contractors for fabrication and site construction works ; (iii) other professional services, for the ongoing projects; and (v) other day-to-day operating expense. (c)The estimated expenses consist of fees payable to the relevant authority, advisory and placement fees and other miscellaneous expenses. Any surplus or shortfall in the actual amount of expenses will be adjusted to/from the amount allocated for working capital purposes. The actual proceeds to be raised from the Proposed Private Placement are dependent on the issue price of the Placement Shares and actual number of Placement Shares issued. Any excess or shortfall of the actual proceeds raised will be adjusted against the utilisation for the working capital requirements of the Group. 3

Pending the full utilisation of the proceeds raised from the Proposed Private Placement, the Company intends to place these proceeds (including accrued interest, if any) or the balance thereof in interest-bearing deposit accounts with licensed financial institution(s) or in short-term money market instruments. The interest derived from the deposits with financial institutions or any gains arising from the short-term money market instruments will be used as additional working capital of the Group. 3.RATIONALE The Proposed Private Placement will allow the Group to raise the necessary funding for the purposes set out under Section 2.5 above. The Board is of the opinion that the Proposed Private Placement is the most cost-effective source of capital to meet the Group's working capital needs in the short-term and the most expeditious way of fund raising from the capital market as opposed to other forms of fund raising, as the Company has procured the Shareholders' Mandate. 4.EFFECTS OF THE PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT 4.1Share capital The pro forma effects of the Proposed Private Placement on the issued share capital of KNM are as follows: No. of KNM Shares '000 RM'000 Share capital as at LPD 2,346,096 1,883,498 To be issued pursuant to the Proposed Private Placement 234,610 (i) 36,364 Issued and paid-up share capital 2,580,706 1,919,862 Assuming the full exercise of the following:- - Warrants-B 161,579 (ii)161,579 - ESOS Options 91,171 (iii)59,261 2,833,456 2,140,702 Notes: (i)Based on the Indicative Issue Price (ii)Assuming that the 161,578,504 Warrants-B are exercised into the new KNM Shares at the exercise price of RM1.00 per Share, as per the terms of the deed poll governing the issuance of Warrants-B dated 13 March 2015 (iii)Assuming that the 91,170,660 outstanding ESOS Options are exercised into new KNM Shares at the exercise price of RM0.65 per Share, as per the terms of the ESOS By-Laws governing the ESOS Options. 4

