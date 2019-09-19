Log in
NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD (“MASTEEL” OR THE “COMPANY”) PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 42,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN MASTEEL (“MASTEEL SHARE(S)” OR “SHARE(S)”), REPRESENTING UP TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF MASTEEL (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 (“PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT”)

09/19/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

On behalf of the Board, UOBKH wishes to announce that Bursa Securities has, vide its letter dated 19 September 2019, resolved to approve the listing and quotation of up to 42,500,000 new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Private Placement subject to the following conditions:-

  1. Masteel and UOBKH must fully comply with the relevant provisions under the Listing Requirements pertaining to the implementation of the Proposed Private Placement;
  2. Masteel and UOBKH to inform Bursa Securities upon the completion of the Proposed Private Placement;
  3. Masteel to furnish Bursa Securities with a written confirmation of its compliance with the terms and conditions of Bursa Securities' approval once the Proposed Private Placement is completed; and
  4. Masteel must submit to Bursa Securities details of the placees in accordance with Paragraph 6.15 of the Listing Requirements as soon as practicable before the listing of the new shares to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Private Placement.

This announcement is dated 19 September 2019.

Disclaimer

MASTEEL - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 02:46:04 UTC
