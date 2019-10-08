Log in
NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING MALAYSIA STEEL WORKS (KL) BHD (“MASTEEL” OR THE “COMPANY”) PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 42,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN MASTEEL (“MASTEEL SHARE(S)” OR “SHARE(S)”), REPRESENTING UP TO APPROXIMATELY 10% OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ISSUED SHARES OF MASTEEL (EXCLUDING TREASURY SHARES) PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2016 (“PRIVATE PLACEMENT”)

10/08/2019

We refer to the announcements dated 13 September 2019, 17 September 2019 and 19 September 2019 in relation to the Private Placement. Unless otherwise defined, the definitions set out in the previous announcements shall apply herein.

On behalf of the Board, UOBKH wishes to announce that the Company had on 8 October 2019 received a Subscription Notice from Macquarie Bank for the subscription of 300,000 Masteel Shares at a subscription price of RM0.350. This subscription price represents a discount of approximately 8.4% to the VWAP of Masteel Shares during the 5 consecutive Trading Days up to and including 7 October 2019 of RM0.3821.

This announcement is dated 8 October 2019.

MASTEEL - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:20:10 UTC
