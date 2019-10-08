We refer to the announcements dated 13 September 2019, 17 September 2019 and 19 September 2019 in relation to the Private Placement. Unless otherwise defined, the definitions set out in the previous announcements shall apply herein.

On behalf of the Board, UOBKH wishes to announce that the Company had on 8 October 2019 received a Subscription Notice from Macquarie Bank for the subscription of 300,000 Masteel Shares at a subscription price of RM0.350. This subscription price represents a discount of approximately 8.4% to the VWAP of Masteel Shares during the 5 consecutive Trading Days up to and including 7 October 2019 of RM0.3821.

This announcement is dated 8 October 2019.