Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEW Survey: Majority of Manufacturers Likely to Bring Production and Sourcing Back to North America Post-Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

–Thomas Releases New Industrial Survey Findings –

Thomas, the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, today released a follow-up survey reporting on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting U.S. manufacturing. The survey is the second phase of Thomas’ February 2020 survey which examined over 1,000 North American manufacturing and industrial suppliers to determine the current impact and learn more about the solutions companies are implementing to meet surging sourcing demands.

A key finding in the new survey shows that over half of manufacturers are ‘likely to extremely likely’ to bring production and sourcing back to North America. Additionally, 47% of U.S manufacturers report they are now seeking domestic sources of supply.

“It’s encouraging to see that many North American companies are forging ahead and seeking solutions including turning toward domestic sources of supply, a trend which will help shape the next wave of manufacturing,” said Tony Uphoff, the president and CEO of Thomas.

Additional new findings include:

  • Short Term Impacts: While February’s survey results reported that 60% of manufacturers are being impacted, March survey results reveal that only 45% of manufacturers say they are being affected, specifically by disrupted shipping and logistics (42%) and by offshore factory suspension or production restrictions (36%).

    When asked what materials were needed to stabilize supply and keep production on schedule, manufacturers report:
    • fabricated materials (machined, stamped, extruded or molded material) at 41%
    • metals (steel, aluminum) at 30%
    • electrical or electronic components at 30%
    • raw materials (paper, wood, textiles) at 26%
    • machining tools and parts (fasteners, bearings, cutting bits, abrasives) at 21%
  • Positive Impacts: 52% of manufacturers report the recent fluctuations in oil prices will affect business. Many respondents said that this will have a positive impact, noting the shifts will cause a reduction in transport costs and in prices for raw materials such as plastic.
  • Financial Impact: Over half (55%) of manufacturers expect their revenue to decline as a result of the coronavirus, and 31% expect it to remain the same. This is a stark departure from February survey results, which found that only 34% anticipated their revenue to decline and 53% expected it to remain the same.

Thomas has put together a Resource Hub to empower you with the information and actionable next steps you and your industrial team need to overcome this crisis - together. Click here to find out more.

METHODOLOGY

The study was conducted online using Qualtrics. As a follow up to the February 2020 survey, the March 2020 survey polled over 1,073 North American suppliers with revenues spanning from less than 4.9 million to over $500 million. To get a copy of the Thomas Industrial Survey: Coronavirus’ Impact on North American Manufacturers, click here.

About Thomas

Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®, industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage high-value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), Thomas Industry Update, and the Thomas Index™.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:53pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on March 18, 2020
PU
12:53pHOTEL CHOCOLAT : What's the difference between cocoa and cacao?
PU
12:53pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On issuer's Board of Directors meeting and agenda due on March 26, 2020
PU
12:53pIMMERSION NEUROSCIENCE : Index Reveals the Public Craves Direction From Its Elected Leaders, Not Celebrities, During a Crisis
BU
12:51pUK fund suspensions raise questions about daily cash calls - watchdog
RE
12:51pCASTELLUM : Annual General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)
AQ
12:51pRELIANCE GLOBAL : CEO Offers Stock Purchase Program for Employees of Up to 1 Million Shares of the Company's Stock
AQ
12:51pLevel One Bancorp Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend
GL
12:50pJUNG, DMS & CIE. POOL GMBH : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:50pXPHYTO THERAPEUTICS : Epilepsy Treatment Program
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group