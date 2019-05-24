Log in
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/24/2019 | 06:33am EDT

24 May 2019

NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC

(“the Racecourse” or “the Company”)

Director/PDMR shareholding

The Company has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired 13,332 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company (‘Shares’) on 24th May 2019 at a price of GBP 7.50 per Share. Dominic J Burke, a non-executive Director of the Company, has a resultant interest in 93,865 Shares, representing approximately 2.8 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital.

PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSON PURCHASE DATE NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED PRICE PAID PER SHARE (£) RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person)
Dominic J Burke 2019-05-24 13,332 7.50 93,865

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dominic J Burke
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non Executive Director (Chairman)
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Newbury Racecourse Plc
b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB0002910429
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) GBP 7.50 Volume(s) 13,332
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
 13,332

GBP 7.50
  • Price
e) Date of the transaction 2019-05-24
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

   

Name of contact Claire Spencer
Telephone +44 (0)1635 40015
Date of notification 2019-05-21

© PRNewswire 2019
