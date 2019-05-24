NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 May 2019
NEWBURY RACECOURSE PLC
(“the Racecourse” or “the Company”)
Director/PDMR shareholding
The Company has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired 13,332 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company (‘Shares’) on 24th May 2019 at a price of GBP 7.50 per Share. Dominic J Burke, a non-executive Director of the Company, has a resultant interest in 93,865 Shares, representing approximately 2.8 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital.
|PDMR/CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSON
|PURCHASE DATE
|NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED
|PRICE PAID PER SHARE (£)
|RESULTANT INTEREST IN SHARES (Director and associated person)
|Dominic J Burke
|2019-05-24
|13,332
|7.50
|93,865
The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Dominic J Burke
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non Executive Director (Chairman)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Newbury Racecourse Plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|213800ENEU6DQVYTNO49
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary Shares
|
|Identification code
|GB0002910429
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s) GBP 7.50
|Volume(s) 13,332
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|13,332
GBP 7.50
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-05-24
|
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|Name of contact
|Claire Spencer
|Telephone
|+44 (0)1635 40015
|Date of notification
|2019-05-21