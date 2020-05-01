Log in
NEWELL BRANDS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Newell Brands, Inc. To Contact The Firm

05/01/2020 | 11:24am EDT

NEW YORK, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Newell Brands, Inc. (“Newell Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NWL).

If you invested in Newell Brands stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/NWL. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.     

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com 
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
