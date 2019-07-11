NEWS RELEASE: FADU Adopts Baum's Power Analysis Suite for their Next Generation SSD Controllers

CONCORD, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FADU, a fabless semiconductor company focusing on memory and storage architectures, today announced that they will use Baum’s power analysis suite of software to lower both peak power and average power consumption of their future designs. FADU will deploy Baum’s flagship product, PowerBaum, to its design teams allowing them to quickly identify and fix power issues in their PCIe NVMe SSD controllers.



FADU’s SSD controllers address all segments of enterprise storage, from low-power M.2 targeting datacenters to high-performance U.2 targeting enterprise solutions. Thanks to FADU’s new architecture, Annapurna is the most powerful, most efficient, and most flexible solution in the SSD industry. FADU sets the new standard for NVMe SSD controllers. “Performance is not enough. It’s easy to develop high performance SSD devices without constraints, but existing controllers suffer from thermal and power issues,” stated Peter Nam, CTO of FADU, “PowerBaum provides the necessary capabilities we need to design the most power and thermally efficient SSD devices in the industry.”



“Baum is delighted to provide FADU with the power analysis tools they need to optimize the power and thermal efficiency of their future designs,” remarks Andy Ladd, chief executive officer of Baum. “PowerBaum’s very high-speed and assurance of implementation accuracy combine for an ideal power analysis solution across FADU’s entire development phase.”



PowerBaum automatically generates high-level power models from design sources and applies advanced learning techniques of gate-level behavior to achieve very high accuracy. PowerBaum power models run in higher abstraction environments, such as RTL simulation, ESL (virtual prototypes), and hardware emulation to achieve orders of magnitude performance improvement compared to competing solutions in the market. Baum’s automated power analysis and power modeling solutions supports both dynamic and static power, taking in register transfer level (RTL) and netlist descriptions of the design.



PowerBaum 2.1 is shipping today and available globally. Pricing is available upon request.



Baum provides electronic design automation (EDA) software solutions that enable engineering groups in the mobile, artificial intelligence/machine learning, automotive, internet of things (IoT), networking and server markets to fully optimize the energy efficiency of their semiconductor designs. Founded in 2016 by seasoned semiconductor professionals with technical, R&D and business development expertise, Baum is privately held and funded.

FADU is a fabless company focusing on SSD controller and datacenter ASIC solutions by bridging Korean memory expertise and global data center demand. Focusing on next generation computing architecture, FADU delivers innovative ASIC solutions. Annapurna, an enterprise NVMe SSD controller ASIC, provides the innovation which the market demands but other suppliers are struggling to match. Annapurna is, by far, the best enterprise SSD controller in the market in terms of power, performance, and latency QoS



