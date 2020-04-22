Log in
NEWS: Sky Blues begin EFL Football Manager Cup tonight - you can watch on Twitch!

04/22/2020 | 04:58am EDT

Coventry City begin the EFL Football Manager Cup this evening!

The Sky Blues have been drawn in Round One away to West Bromwich Albion.

The competititon is a collaboration between the EFL and Football Manager, in partnership with the charity Mind.

After an impressive application, City fan Ryan Lawrence was appointed as our 'Virtual Manager' for the competition.

The match kicks off at 6pm tonight and you can watch the action via Ryan's Twitch account:

Username: RyanPlaysFM

URL: https://www.twitch.tv/RyanPlaysFM

Ahead of the first game, Ryan had this to say:

'I'm expecting a tough challenge from West Brom. They are the bookies favourites for a reason. Ultimately I think we can match them, do better than them and beat them on the night.'

Good luck Ryan!

Below is Ryan's application for the Virtual Manager job...

Disclaimer

Coventry City Football Club Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 08:57:04 UTC
