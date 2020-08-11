NEWSMAKER-How Kamala Harris found the political identity that had eluded her

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Months after her presidential
campaign collapsed amid questions over her political identity,
Kamala Harris suddenly and forcefully found her voice – and at a
fortuitous time.
Harris, a 55-year-old U.S. senator from California, was
chosen by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his
running mate on Tuesday, making history as the first Black woman
and Asian-American on a major presidential ticket.
Her selection came as little surprise. With the United
States in the midst of a reckoning over its history of racial
injustice, Biden had increasingly been pressed to select a woman
of color. Harris, who became the Senate’s second Black woman in
its history when she was elected in 2016, was always at the top
of the list.
But Harris did anything but keep a low profile while Biden
was making up his mind. Instead, she emerged as a fierce
advocate for police reform and social justice - in the Senate,
in the streets, and on the airwaves, sparring with Republicans
on the Senate floor and offering fiery critiques of Republican
President Donald Trump.
"She has been very resolute," said Marc Morial, president of
the National Urban League, the longstanding civil rights and
social justice advocacy group, which has worked with Harris on
reform issues. “She has the ability to go toe-to-toe with
anybody.”
For Harris, the barrier-breaking former prosecutor and
California state attorney general, the moment provided a clarity
of purpose that was often absent from her failed presidential
bid.
After a strong start, Harris’ campaign quickly foundered
amid strategic somersaults. First positioning herself as a
progressive in the mold of reformers such as Senators Elizabeth
Warren and Bernie Sanders, Harris then tried to tack toward the
center. Her position on healthcare, for example, became a
mishmash. She dropped out in December, before a single vote was
cast in the Democratic nominating contests.
“She was trying to play the middle a little bit and trying
to be all things to all people," said Joel Payne, a Democratic
strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential
campaign.
Now, Payne said, "There is a little more of a defined voice.
There’s more clarity to her public persona.”
WINNING OVER FLOYD LAWYER, PAST DOUBTERS
Her background in law enforcement had been seen as a
vulnerability early in the race for the party's nomination. But
her work of late has impressed some past doubters who say she
did not do enough to investigate police shootings and too often
sided with prosecutors in wrongful conviction cases in the past.
In the days after George Floyd died at the hands of police
in Minneapolis in May, sparking a national conversation on race,
Harris joined protesters in the streets of Washington.
On Capitol Hill, she, along with Senator Cory Booker, an
African American who made his own bid for the presidency, became
the drivers of the Democratic effort to battle police abuses and
led the pushback against an alternative Republican police reform
measure, which she blasted as "lip service."
Her efforts received important recognition in early August
when Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd's family, published an
opinion article supporting her candidacy.
"The case for me is simple: She's been a change agent at
every level of government - local, state, and federal - for 30
years," Crump wrote as the search for Biden's running mate
entered a final stage.
Lara Bazelon, a professor at the University of San Francisco
School of Law who last year assailed Harris' record as a
prosecutor and attorney general, said Harris has made an
"important shift" on criminal justice. She now hopes Harris will
become a leading adviser to Biden on the issue.
"She got a good, hard shove to the left. I really hope she
seizes that moment and resists the urge to drift toward safety
and the center," Bazelon said.
SHORING UP
While advocating for social justice publicly, Harris was
also working to shore up her relationship with Biden. The two
had long been friendly because of Harris’ friendship with
Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, who served as Delaware’s attorney
general and worked with Harris when she held the same position
for her state.
But Harris’ relationship with the elder Biden was sorely
tested last year when in a Democratic debate she battered Biden
over his long-ago stance on mandatory busing for public school
students. Biden’s wife, Jill, later said she viewed the attack
as a “punch in the gut,” while some Biden aides saw it as
opportunistic.
Since she endorsed him in March, Harris has become a fierce
advocate of his candidacy and an effective fundraiser on his
behalf. Biden told reporters in August he had put the debate
fracas behind him. "I don't hold grudges," he said.
Even so, Harris had to survive a last-minute lobbying
campaign against her selection, one that included close Biden
allies, over concerns she was too politically ambitious and
would not put Biden's interests ahead of hers. That push, in
turn, sparked a backlash among Harris' supporters who called the
arguments sexist.
Harris has used the time since her campaign exit well, Payne
said.
"She realized that one of her vulnerabilities was her
background as a prosecutor," he said. "She did some repair work.
She did some fence-mending to get ready for the moment."
