NEXCOM : elevates edge computing again with cutting-edge, ARM-based uCPE

03/17/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

TAIPEI, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, the leading provider of network communication appliances and uCPE, introduces the NSA 6310, based on NXP® Semiconductors' latest multi-core Layerscape® LX2160A platform. The NSA 6310 offers better performance and pricing than the market's existing solutions and also fulfills telecom and IoT operators' demand for multi-technology and edge computing white box solutions to address operational environment and business needs.

NEXCOM elevates edge computing again with cutting-edge, ARM-based uCPE

"Edge computing is key to pushing next-gen networks to deliver better user experiences with low latency and high performance. The NSA 6310 with ARM platform is low cost while providing high performance and additional PCIe I/Os to add FPGAs or GPUs for AI/ML services in the edge," explains Jovanni Lee, V.P. of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "We are proud to deliver ARM edge computing by working with NXP."

"With one of world's most comprehensive edge computing portfolios today, NXP continues to play a leading role in developing the ARM-based hardware and software ecosystem. By leveraging our hardware-accelerated, Layerscape family of multicore processors, NEXCOM is expanding the availability of advanced uCPE solutions that can enable high-performance, low-power virtualized solutions," said Noy Kucuk, Vice President Product Management, Digital Networking, NXP. "As a result of our collaboration, these differentiated uCPE offerings are designed to enable service providers to deploy efficient, edge computing systems that can support high-performance, multi-cloud frameworks."

NEXCOM's NSA 6310 is an open uCPE based on the Layerscape® LX2160A processor, with sixteen 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 cores. The cores, in combination with integrated hardware acceleration for cryptographic processing, virtual forwarding, and traffic management, provide support for multi-gigabit routing and network services.

The NSA 6310 white box also offers two SerDes slots, with a choice of four dedicated 25G, 10G, and 1G LAN modules, for customers who need multiple I/Os to satisfy different applications; FPGA/GPU support to extend computing applications, board manager control (BMC) module and IEEE 1588 PTP feature for server-grade network appliances; and optional PoE support for edge deployments.

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexcom-elevates-edge-computing-again-with-cutting-edge-arm-based-ucpe-301022828.html

SOURCE NEXCOM


© PRNewswire 2020
