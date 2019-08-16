Log in
NEXO Token Holders Receive US$2,409,574.87 in Dividends

08/16/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

Nexo is delighted to announce that the Dividend Payment of US$2,409,574.87 to NEXO Token Holders scheduled for August 15, 2019, is now complete.

NEXO Token Holders can simply log in to the Nexo Mobile App to view the dividend that has been credited to their wallets.

The annualized dividend yield is an impressive 12.73%, which surpasses all of the highest dividend-paying stocks in the S&P 500.

Nexo’s innovative dividend-distribution methodology rewards long-term investor confidence and also decreases market volatility around ex-dividend dates. It consists of two parts - the Nexo Base Dividend and the Nexo Loyalty Dividend, each making up 50% of the total amount in the current distribution.

Since the April 2018 launch, Nexo has seen exorbitant growth of the registered user base to 250,000+ and has gained significant market share, making Nexo the market leader in Crypto FinTech.

Nexo’s impeccable and innovative marketing strategies, unrivaled customer support, combined with a substantial upswing in crypto asset prices across the board has ensured unprecedented demand for Nexo’s signature Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.

This has given us the means to further give back to the community, by allowing investors from around the world to generate 8% with Nexo’s high-yielding ‘Earn Interest’ product.

The launch of the Nexo Mastercard, the acquisition of commercial banking capabilities and bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance all ensure Nexo’s lead in the market and the sustainability of our long-term growth rates.

The entire Nexo Team is dedicated to making sure that our savvy investors earn ever-larger returns on their investment.

In addition to regular and growing dividend payouts, the team is working on the NEXO Token Utilities 2.0 that will bring a plethora of new amazing utility features, including, but not limited to:

  • Better interest rates on all Nexo products
  • Premium features and functionalities
  • Higher Nexo Card Cashback
  • Exclusive Nexo Card designs
  • Affiliate commissions
  • Invite-only access to products and events

This Utilities 2.0 overhaul ensures a continuously growing demand and appreciation of the NEXO Token.

To participate in Nexo’s financial success, make sure to purchase NEXO Tokens on Huobi, the community’s most preferred cryptocurrency exchange.

The Nexo Team is grateful to everyone for their ongoing trust and support!

About Nexo

Nexo is the most advanced and trusted instant crypto lending provider on a global scale. It is the only blockchain company to provide its services in 45+ fiat currencies and more than 200 jurisdictions. Nexo gives digital asset holders the best of both worlds — instant access to cash and retaining ownership of their assets.

Official website: https://nexo.io


© Business Wire 2019
