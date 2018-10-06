NEXT Future Transportation: Autonomous Transportation Success Depends on Project Finance and Public Private Partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct 05, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Future Transportation Inc. ("NEXT"), the global leader in modular-electric vehicle solutions, today announced it will be participating in the International Project Finance Association ("IPFA Americas") conference, Autonomous and Connected Vehicles: Impacts and Implications, on Thursday, October 25 at the office of Nixon Peabody LLC in Los Angeles.



Information: https://ipfa-portal.smartmembership.net/Events/eventdetail.aspx?si_ec=000531



Autonomous vehicles and connected transportation will revolutionize commercial real estate, commuting, living and working. But, can the vehicle technology alone revolutionize our lives? What infrastructure is needed to usher in the changes? And who will pay for the infrastructure? How large of a role should private industry play in spaces traditionally occupied by government?



Sven Hackmann (EVP) of NEXT will join a panel of experts to discuss the crucial role of project finance and public private partnerships in advancing autonomous transportation initiatives. In many countries the financing requirements of current and prospective infrastructure needs far outstrip resources available, however, meeting needs is critical to ensure continued process, development and economic growth.



Budgetary constraints and an acknowledgement of private sector efficiencies and know-how are two of the principal reasons why governments around the world are taking the economic and political decision to accelerate the use of private sector finance and adopt public private partnership models in order to deliver infrastructure projects which would have been previously built by the public sector using public sector finance.



Rudy Salo, a partner in the Los Angeles office of global law firm Nixon Peabody LLP, will lead the panel. Rudy, a public finance attorney, is widely recognized for his transportation industry expertise and significant experience in funding large transportation infrastructure projects.



Autonomous transportation technology will have significant impact on the way we design cities in the future, including mass transit systems, commercial real estate, and roadways. While self-driving cars are associated with several benefits, including the creation of more open space, cost reduction, and improved travel services - these same may are also create future challenges.



NEXT is a mass transportation and goods movement startup that is developing a patented modular, autonomous, electric vehicle fleet and the supporting operating system required to bring the systems and services to market at scale. NEXT's unique autonomous transportation approach will enable cities to take cars off the road and reduce congestion, ultimately redesigning communities around people - not cars.



"We believe that private mobility providers have the potential of becoming a valuable partner to public transit agencies. Public private partnerships will prove key in making cities more responsive to their citizens' needs," said Emmanuele Spera, CEO of NEXT.



NEXT is committed to supporting solutions that enable sustainable and connected cities, and it is an active participant in a network of cross-disciplinary community design experts around the world.



Video:

https://youtu.be/5a73KhJJXhk



ABOUT NEXT:



NEXT Future Transportation, Inc. is a mass transportation and goods movement startup that is developing a patented modular, autonomous, electric vehicle fleet and the supporting operating system required to bring the systems and services to market at scale. http://Get-Next.com/.



News Source: NEXT Future Transportation Inc.

Related link: http://www.next-future-mobility.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/next-future-transportation-autonomous-transportation-success-depends-on-project-finance-and-public-private-partnerships/