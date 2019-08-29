Log in
NEXT Raises over $3,200 in Less than One Hour for Girls Inc. of Chicago

08/29/2019 | 04:25pm EDT

CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 29, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Mortgage Events LLC, creator of NEXT women's executive mortgage summit, has announced that it raised over $3,200 in personal donations for Girls Inc. of Chicago at the #NEXTSUMMER19 charity cocktail party raffle, held Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago.

NEXT fundraises for Girls Inc of Chicago

Each NEXT event features a fundraiser cocktail party benefiting a local charity. Nearly 200 top mortgage executives attended the #NEXTSUMMER19 fundraiser. Raffle prizes were donated by DocMagic, the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, Capsilon, a leading provider of mortgage automation software, and The Gwen Hotel in Chicago.

Each NEXT event features a fundraiser cocktail party benefiting a local charity. Nearly 200 top mortgage executives attended the #NEXTSUMMER19 fundraiser. Raffle prizes were donated by DocMagic, the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, Capsilon, a leading provider of mortgage automation software, and The Gwen Hotel in Chicago.

Girls Inc. of Chicago delivers life-changing programs and experiences that inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold enough to overcome challenges.

About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:

In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry's unspoken barriers that limit women's access to competitive intel and networking-based information exchange, when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium based on lenders sharing competitive intel with other lending executives.

A boutique gathering, each NEXT event is limited to 200 attendees, and targets a select group of decision making executives. Roughly 85-90% of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85% of attendees are women. NEXT is held twice a year, in winter and summer.

For more information visit https://nextmortgagenews.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.

News Source: NEXT Mortgage Events LLC

Related link: https://www.nextmortgageconference.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/next-raises-over-3200-in-less-than-one-hour-for-girls-inc-of-chicago/
