NEXT Trucking : Releases Report on the State of Drayage for 2019 Logistics Peak Season

White Paper Discusses Challenges, Opportunities and Overall State of Drayage

NEXT Trucking, a FreightTech pioneer that connects shippers and carriers, today released a report examining current issues within the drayage market and recommendations to add efficiencies. The white paper, entitled “Preparing for Peak: The State of Drayage in 2019,” is based on comprehensive primary and secondary research and inquiries with steamship lines, port authorities, drayage companies, 3PLs, shippers, NVOCCs, freight forwarders, and retailers.

Key recommendations from the report include:

Stakeholders in drayage are uniquely positioned to implement standardized industry APIs

Incorporating existing technology to increase transparency in drayage and improve outcomes and fluidity

Transloading optimizes efficiency and mitigates the amount of time spent driving empty containers

“The regulatory environment and geopolitical climate have combined to delay the start of peak season, but as we get closer to the holidays, we anticipate that volumes will see a prolonged spike that lasts through January 2020,” said Bobby Napiltonia, Chief Revenue Officer for NEXT Trucking. “This research shows what’s possible for the industry as technology continues to influence today’s best practices, and establishes concrete steps that shippers can take immediately to prepare for what will be a frantic end of the year.”

Preparing for Peak: The State of Drayage in 2019 was developed in partnership with Optimum Supply Chain and delivers an analysis of root-cause issues impacting drayage efficiencies for shippers and carriers alike.

