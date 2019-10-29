Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NEXT Trucking : Releases Report on the State of Drayage for 2019 Logistics Peak Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

White Paper Discusses Challenges, Opportunities and Overall State of Drayage

NEXT Trucking, a FreightTech pioneer that connects shippers and carriers, today released a report examining current issues within the drayage market and recommendations to add efficiencies. The white paper, entitled “Preparing for Peak: The State of Drayage in 2019,” is based on comprehensive primary and secondary research and inquiries with steamship lines, port authorities, drayage companies, 3PLs, shippers, NVOCCs, freight forwarders, and retailers.

Key recommendations from the report include:

  • Stakeholders in drayage are uniquely positioned to implement standardized industry APIs
  • Incorporating existing technology to increase transparency in drayage and improve outcomes and fluidity
  • Transloading optimizes efficiency and mitigates the amount of time spent driving empty containers

“The regulatory environment and geopolitical climate have combined to delay the start of peak season, but as we get closer to the holidays, we anticipate that volumes will see a prolonged spike that lasts through January 2020,” said Bobby Napiltonia, Chief Revenue Officer for NEXT Trucking. “This research shows what’s possible for the industry as technology continues to influence today’s best practices, and establishes concrete steps that shippers can take immediately to prepare for what will be a frantic end of the year.”

Preparing for Peak: The State of Drayage in 2019 was developed in partnership with Optimum Supply Chain and delivers an analysis of root-cause issues impacting drayage efficiencies for shippers and carriers alike.

For more information, visit www.nexttrucking.com

About NEXT Trucking
NEXT Trucking, a FreightTech pioneer, offers premium shipping experiences to many of the world’s best-known companies. NEXT’s platform connects shippers with freight capacity across drayage, transload, and FTL. Headquartered in El Segundo, CA, NEXT is venture-backed by leaders such as Brookfield Ventures, GLP and Sequoia Capital. For more information, visit www.nexttrucking.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pCNX RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:25pNFON AG : Correction of a release from 29/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:23pFARMERS INSURANCE : ® Certified as a Great Place to Work®, Announces a Slate of New Family-Friendly Employee Benefits
PR
12:23pNational Oilwell Varco On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:21pTESLA : filing shows U.S. sales tumbled 39% in third quarter
RE
12:21pCONCRETE LEVELING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:21pMODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2019
PR
12:20pMYLAN N : Pfizer raises 2019 forecast as sales of cancer drug, heart medicine surge
RE
12:20pELECTRONIC ARTS : returns to Steam, will sell games on PC platform
AQ
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal may not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. regulator to bar China's Huawei and ZTE from government subsidy programme
5Oil slips to $61 on OPEC+ doubts, U.S. inventories in view

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group