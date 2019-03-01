NEXT and Global DMS Partner to Raise Funds for Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

EDMOND, Okla., Mar 02, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Mortgage Events LLC, creator NEXT women's mortgage tech summit and Global DMS, a leading provider of cloud-based valuation management software, have announced that they partnered to create a fundraising event that raised over $2,700 for Girls Inc. of Tarrant County.



The Global DMS-sponsored fundraising event took place at NEXT women's mortgage technology summit on February 8, 2019 at Hotel Zaza in Dallas, Texas. Together with Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, NEXT and Global DMS set a goal of raising $2,000 in personal donations from the nearly 200 women executives who attended. That goal was exceeded in less than one hour. In total, Girls Inc. of Tarrant County received $2,770 from 46 individual donations.



"Our attendees' donations exceeded the $2,000 goal 10 minutes after the event started. We finished at almost 50 percent over the original goal," said NEXT co-founder Jeri Yoshida. "Our charity event is always a big hit with attendees. It's easy to get caught up in the excitement of giving when you're among so many accomplished women executives truly enjoying the experience of giving back."



"We are honored to have teamed with NEXT and participated in such a worthy fundraising endeavor supporting Girls Inc.," said Jody Collup, CMO and director of operations at Global DMS. "The donations received at the summit in such a short period of time speaks volumes about the Girls Inc. program, NEXT attendees and the spirit of the overall event."



The mission of Girls Inc. is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Girls Inc. of Tarrant County equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. Girls build confidence and embrace positive decision-making to take charge of their health and wellbeing, and achieve academic, personal, and career goals.



"We are so grateful for the overwhelming support Girls Inc. received from the NEXT attendees," said Valerie Salter, director of volunteers and special events for Girls Inc. of Tarrant County.



"It means so much to our girls to know they have female executives in their corner who are willing to invest in their bright futures."



About NEXT Mortgage Events LLC:



In January 2018, NEXT Mortgage Events broke the mortgage industry's unspoken barriers that limit women's access to competitive intel and networking-based information exchange, when it introduced NEXT, the mortgage technology summit for women. NEXT is a two-day, tech-focused symposium based on lenders sharing competitive intel with other lending executives. A boutique gathering, each NEXT event is limited to 200 attendees, and targets a select group of decision making executives. Roughly 85-90 percent of lender attendees hold a title of VP or higher and approximately 85 percent of attendees are women. NEXT is held twice a year, in winter and summer.



For more information visit https://www.nextmortgageconference.com/, follow @NEXTmtgEvents or email info@NEXTmortgageEvents.com.



About Global DMS:



Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Global DMS is a leading provider of cloud-based commercial and residential real estate valuation solutions catering to lenders, servicers, AMCs, appraisers and other real estate entities. The company's solution set is cost effectively delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) transactional basis that ensures compliance adherence, reduces costs, increases efficiencies and expedites the entire real estate appraisal process.



The company's solutions include its new EVO-Commercial (EVO-C) platform for commercial lending, eTrac valuation management platform for residential lending, eTrac WebForms, Global Kinex, AVMs, the MISMO Appraisal Review System (MARS), AMC State Regulations, ATOM (Appraisal Tracking on Mobile), and AMCmatch.com.



For more information, visit the company's web site https://www.globaldms.com/ or call (877) 866-2747.



