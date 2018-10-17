Log in
NEXTDC : APDC Group - First Supplementary Bidders Statement

10/17/2018 | 05:38am CEST

First Supplementary Bidder's Statement

in relation to the unconditional, on-market takeover bid by

NEXTDC Limited

ACN 143 582 521

to purchase all of your Securities in

Asia Pacific Data Centre Group

for $2.00 cash per Security

This is an important document and requires your immediate attention.

If you are in any doubt about how to deal with this document or the Offer, you should contact your broker, financial adviser or legal adviser immediately.

First Supplementary Bidder's Statement

  • 1 Introduction

    This document is a supplementary bidder's statement under section 643 of the Corporations Act.

    It is the first supplementary bidder's statement (Supplementary Bidder's Statement) issued by NEXTDC Limited ACN 143 582 521 (NEXTDC) in relation to its on-market takeover bid for all the Securities in Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (APDC) that NEXTDC does not already own.

    This Supplementary Bidder's Statement supplements, and should be read together with, NEXTDC's bidder's statement dated 8 October 2018.

  • 2 Announcement

    Please see attached ASX announcement in annexure A.

  • 3 Approval of Supplementary Bidder's Statement

    This Supplementary Bidder's Statement has been approved by a resolution passed by the directors of NEXTDC.

    Dated 17 October 2018

    Signed for and on behalf of

    NEXTDC Limited by

    Doug Flynn

    Independent Chairman

Annexure - ASX announcement dated 17 October

ASX Release

17 October 2018

APDC Group Takeover Bid - Bankwest Default

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") refers to its on market Takeover Bid of Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (ASX: "AJD" or "APDC Group") announced to the market on 8 October 2018.

NEXTDC currently has a relevant interest in 97.61% of AJD securities.

NEXTDC has now received notice that APDC Group's senior debt bank, Bankwest has issued AJD with a notice of subsisting default and forbearance dated 16 October 2018 (Default Notice). The Default Notice follows APDC Group's recent change of control. APDC Group is now required to repay the $29 million outstanding to Bankwest within 14 days of the Default Notice.

Furthermore, the Default Notice has potential adverse implications for the ability of the APDC Group to pay the Special Distribution of $0.02 per security the APDC Group's Boards declared on 8 October 2018 and quoted as being payable on 14 November 2018.

NEXTDC Takeover Bid is scheduled to close 4.00pm (Sydney time) on 26 November 2018.

NEXTDC had liquidity in excess of $900 million at 30 September 2018, including unaudited cash reserves of over $600 million and $300 million of undrawn senior debt facilities via a syndicated senior secured debt facility.

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo

Sue Cato (Media)

Manager Investor Relations and Corporate Development

cato & clegg

T: +6128072 4976

T: +61 419 282 319

E: investorrelations@nextdc.com

E: cato@catoandclegg.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX200-listed technology company enabling business transformation through innovative data centre outsourcing solutions, connectivity services and infrastructure management software.

As Australia's leading independent data centre operator with a nationwide network of Tier III and IV facilities, NEXTDC provides enterprise-class colocation services to local and international organisations. With a focus on sustainability and renewable energy NEXTDC is leading the industry with award-winning engineering solutions for energy efficiency and NABERS 4.5-star certification.

NEXTDC is extending its leadership in data centre services through the innovative DCIM-as-a-Service software platform, ONEDC®, which enables customers to centrally manage their on-premise and colocated infrastructure; and advanced connectivity services that deliver a range of secure, highspeed interconnections between racks, networks and cloud services.

NEXTDC's Cloud Centre is the online marketplace for the country's largest independent network of carriers, cloud and IT service providers, enabling customers to freely source best of breed suppliers within the NEXTDC Partner community.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 03:37:04 UTC
