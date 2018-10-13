NEXTDC : APDC Group Takeover Bid - 97.0% Interest

ASX Release

12 October 2018

APDC Group Takeover Bid - 97.0% Interest

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it now has a relevant interest in 97.0% of the stapled securities of Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (ASX: "AJD" or "APDC Group").

Under the terms of the Company's on market Takeover Bid announced to the market on 8 October 2018, NEXTDC will pay AJD securityholders cash consideration of $2.00 per security (the "Offer").

The Offer is unconditional and represents NEXTDC's 'best and final' price. The Offer closes at 4.00 pm (Sydney time) on 26 November 2018.

As a result of having a relevant interest in greater than 90% of AJD securities, NEXTDC intends to proceed to compulsory acquisition of the outstanding AJD securities from 23 October 2018. AJD securityholders who have not yet accepted NEXTDC's offer may still do so by selling on market before 4.00 pm (Sydney time) on 26 November 2018.

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo Sue Cato (Media) Manager Investor Relations and Corporate Development cato & clegg T: +6128072 4976 T: +61 419 282 319 E: investorrelations@nextdc.com E: cato@catoandclegg.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX200-listed technology company enabling business transformation through innovative data centre outsourcing solutions, connectivity services and infrastructure management software.

As Australia's leading independent data centre operator with a nationwide network of Tier III and IV facilities, NEXTDC provides enterprise-class colocation services to local and international organisations. With a focus on sustainability and renewable energy NEXTDC is leading the industry with award-winning engineering solutions for energy efficiency and NABERS 4.5-star certification.

NEXTDC is extending its leadership in data centre services through the innovative DCIM-as-a-Service software platform, ONEDC®, which enables customers to centrally manage their on-premise and colocated infrastructure; and advanced connectivity services that deliver a range of secure, highspeed interconnections between racks, networks and cloud services.

NEXTDC's Cloud Centre is the online marketplace for the country's largest independent network of carriers, cloud and IT service providers, enabling customers to freely source best of breed suppliers within the NEXTDC Partner community.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com