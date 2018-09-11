Log in
NEXTDC : APDC Members Meeting

09/11/2018

ASX Release

11 September 2018

APDC Members Meeting

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") provides a further update in relation to the reconvened extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of members of Asia Pacific Data Centre Trust ("APDC Trust") to vote on the resolution to wind up the APDC Trust (the "Resolution") currently scheduled for 11am on Friday, 14 September 2018.

Further to the Company's announcement on 10 September 2018, 360 Capital FM Limited ("360"), Asia Pacific Data Centre Limited and NEXTDC have provided undertakings and today received short minutes of order from the Supreme Court of New South Wales that will ultimately have the effect of cancelling and dissolving the EGM.

In the circumstances, this was considered preferable to a further adjournment of the EGM. These new Court orders do not prevent NEXTDC from commencing an appeal in relation to the recent Court judgment on 360's eligibility to vote on the Resolution. If NEXTDC appeals and is successful, it can choose to convene a new EGM with 21 days notice to pass the winding-up Resolution.

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo

Sue Cato (Media)

Manager Investor Relations and Corporate Development

cato & clegg

T: +6128072 4976

T: +61 419 282 319

E: investorrelations@nextdc.com

E: cato@catoandclegg.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX200-listed technology company enabling business transformation through innovative data centre outsourcing solutions, connectivity services and infrastructure management software.

As Australia's leading independent data centre operator with a nationwide network of Tier III and IV facilities, NEXTDC provides enterprise-class colocation services to local and international organisations. With a focus on sustainability and renewable energy NEXTDC is leading the industry with award-winning engineering solutions for energy efficiency and NABERS 4.5-star certification.

NEXTDC is extending its leadership in data centre services through the innovative DCIM-as-a-Service software platform, ONEDC®, which enables customers to centrally manage their on-premise and colocated infrastructure; and advanced connectivity services that deliver a range of secure, highspeed interconnections between racks, networks and cloud services.

NEXTDC's Cloud Centre is the online marketplace for the country's largest independent network of carriers, cloud and IT service providers, enabling customers to freely source best of breed suppliers within the NEXTDC Partner community.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 09:31:02 UTC
