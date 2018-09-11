NEXTDC : APDC Members Meeting

ASX Release

11 September 2018

APDC Members Meeting

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") provides a further update in relation to the reconvened extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of members of Asia Pacific Data Centre Trust ("APDC Trust") to vote on the resolution to wind up the APDC Trust (the "Resolution") currently scheduled for 11am on Friday, 14 September 2018.

Further to the Company's announcement on 10 September 2018, 360 Capital FM Limited ("360"), Asia Pacific Data Centre Limited and NEXTDC have provided undertakings and today received short minutes of order from the Supreme Court of New South Wales that will ultimately have the effect of cancelling and dissolving the EGM.

In the circumstances, this was considered preferable to a further adjournment of the EGM. These new Court orders do not prevent NEXTDC from commencing an appeal in relation to the recent Court judgment on 360's eligibility to vote on the Resolution. If NEXTDC appeals and is successful, it can choose to convene a new EGM with 21 days notice to pass the winding-up Resolution.

ENDS

For more information:

Alex Teo Sue Cato (Media) Manager Investor Relations and Corporate Development cato & clegg T: +6128072 4976 T: +61 419 282 319 E: investorrelations@nextdc.com E: cato@catoandclegg.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

