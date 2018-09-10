NEXTDC : Asia Pacific Data Centre - Update

ASX Release

10 September 2018

Asia Pacific Data Centre Update

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") provides the market with an update in relation to the various legal proceedings afoot in relation to the Asia Pacific Data Centre Group (ASX: "AJD" or "APDC").

NEXTDC holds a 29.2% interest in AJD and remains the sole tenant to its three data centre properties under long term lease.

360 Capital FM Limited ("360 FM"), a subsidiary of 360 Capital Limited (ASX: "TGP") holds a 67.3% interest in AJD, with the balance held by a small group of investors.

Access Judgement

On 4 September 2018, the Supreme Court of New South Wales ("Court") dismissed APDC's claim for amendments to the NEXTDC property leases to allow for further access rights.

In the judgement delivered it was stated: "[t]here is not now, and there has not to date been, any assertion of conduct on behalf of the Tenant [NEXTDC] which has either been not in good faith or not reasonable".

NEXTDC was awarded costs on 7 September 2018.

Associate Judgement

On 29 January 2018, NEXTDC advised the market of the adjournment of its proposed general meeting of members of the Asia Pacific Data Centre Trust ("APDC Trust") to vote on the resolution to wind up the APDC Trust (the "Resolution"). The adjournment of the scheduled meeting was due to legal proceedings commenced by 360 FM to determine its eligibility to vote on the Resolution (the "Legal Proceedings").

On 7 September 2018, the Court determined that based on the circumstances as at the date of the hearing, 360 FM is not an associate of Asia Pacific Data Centre Limited, and accordingly that 360 FM is eligible to vote on NEXTDC's proposed Resolution. TGP was awarded costs.

The adjourned meeting of members of the APDC Trust will be resumed at 11am on Friday, 14 September 2018, being five business days after the court determination.

A Notice of Adjourned Meeting is available on the NEXTDC Market Announcements Platform on the ASX and the NEXTDC website and will be posted to APDC Securityholders tomorrow. The Notice of Adjourned Meeting document contains additional information in relation to the adjourned meeting and the Resolution.

NEXTDC is currently considering whether to appeal this decision.

Advisers

Cadence Advisory is acting as financial adviser and Herbert Smith Freehills as legal adviser to NEXTDC.

