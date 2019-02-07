NEXTDC : Becoming a substantial holder

Form603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

NEXTDC LIMITED

143 582 521

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN(if applicable)

YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)

See above

The holder became a substantial holder on

2. Details of voting power

5/2/2019

The totalnumberofvotes attachedto all the voting shares inthe companyorvoting interestsinthe schemethat the substantialholderoran associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities(4) Number of securities Person's votes(5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Fully Paid Shares 17,300,892 17,300,892 5.0218%

3. Details of relevant interests

The natureof the relevant interest the substantialholderoran associatehad inthefollowing voting securities onthe datethe substantialholderbecamea substantial holderare as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities YCMH Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act (CA), being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YFM) that YCMH controls Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892 YFM Relevant interest pursuant to s608(1) of the CA, being the power to exercise or control the exercise of a right to vote attached to the securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager of trustee. Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892 YMN Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in which YMN's voting power is more than 20% Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892 FINCO Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in which FINCO's voting power is more than 20% Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892 TOPCO Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (FINCO) that TOPCO controls Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892 UNIVERSAL Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (TOPCO) that UNIVERSAL controls Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holdersof the securities referredtoinparagraph3aboveareasfollows:

Holder of relevant interest Registeredholderof securities Person entitledtobe registered as holder(8) Class and number ofsecurities All substantial holders named in 1 above HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited YFM as the responsible entity for a range of managed investment schemes Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 2,990,360 All substantial holders named in 1 above National Australia Bank Asset Servicing; BNP Paribas Securities Services; JPMorgan Chase Bank NA Citigroup Pty Limited; Northern Trust Company State Street Australia Limited; National Nominees Limited; Invia Custodian Pty Limited Various Clients of YFM Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 14,310,532

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder becamea substantialholderis as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration(9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash All substantial holders names in 1 above 5 October 2018 to 5 February 2019 $52,868,045.41 - 8,462,538 ordinary fully paid shares - 1,796,519 securities received via inspecie transfer 1,796,519 ordinary fully paid shares

6. Associates

The reasonsthe personsnamedinparagraph3aboveareassociates of the substantialholderareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

7. Addresses

The addressesofpersonsnamed inthisform are as follows:

Name Address YCMH LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000 YFM LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000 YMN LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000 FINCO 58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066 TOPCO 58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066 UNIVERSAL 3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J 8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM

Signature

print name Garvin Louie

capacity COMPANY SECRETARY OF YFM

sign here

date

7 / 2

/ 2019