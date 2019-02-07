NEXTDC : Becoming a substantial holder

Form603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
NEXTDC LIMITED
143 582 521
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN(if applicable)
YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)
See above
The holder became a substantial holder on
2. Details of voting power
5/2/2019
The totalnumberofvotes attachedto all the voting shares inthe companyorvoting interestsinthe schemethat the substantialholderoran associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities(4)
Number of securities
Person's votes(5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
17,300,892
17,300,892
5.0218%
3. Details of relevant interests
The natureof the relevant interest the substantialholderoran associatehad inthefollowing voting securities onthe datethe substantialholderbecamea substantial holderare as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
YCMH
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act (CA), being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YFM) that YCMH controls
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892
YFM
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(1) of the CA, being the power to exercise or control the exercise of a right to vote attached to the securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager of trustee.
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892
YMN
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in which YMN's voting power is more than 20%
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892
FINCO
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in which FINCO's voting power is more than 20%
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892
TOPCO
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (FINCO) that TOPCO controls
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892
UNIVERSAL
Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (TOPCO) that UNIVERSAL controls
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holdersof the securities referredtoinparagraph3aboveareasfollows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registeredholderof securities
Person entitledtobe registered as holder(8)
Class and number ofsecurities
All substantial holders named in 1 above
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
YFM as the responsible entity for a range of managed investment schemes
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 2,990,360
All substantial holders named in 1 above
National Australia Bank Asset Servicing; BNP Paribas Securities Services; JPMorgan Chase Bank NA Citigroup Pty Limited; Northern Trust Company State Street Australia Limited; National Nominees Limited; Invia Custodian Pty Limited
Various Clients of
YFM
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 14,310,532
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder becamea substantialholderis as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration(9)
Class and number of securities
Cash
Non-cash
All substantial holders names in 1 above
5 October 2018 to 5 February 2019
$52,868,045.41
-
8,462,538 ordinary fully paid shares
-
1,796,519 securities received via inspecie transfer
1,796,519 ordinary fully paid shares
6. Associates
The reasonsthe personsnamedinparagraph3aboveareassociates of the substantialholderareasfollows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
7. Addresses
The addressesofpersonsnamed inthisform are as follows:
Name
Address
YCMH
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
YFM
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
YMN
LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000
FINCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066
TOPCO
58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066
UNIVERSAL
3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J 8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM
Signature
print name Garvin Louie
capacity COMPANY SECRETARY OF YFM
sign here
date
7 / 2
/ 2019
Disclaimer
NEXTDC Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:24:05 UTC