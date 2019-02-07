Log in
NEXTDC : Becoming a substantial holder

02/07/2019 | 02:25am EST

Form603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

NEXTDC LIMITED

143 582 521

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN(if applicable)

YARRA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LIMITED ACN 005 885 567 (YFM); YARRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS PTY LTD ACN 614 782 795 (YCMH); YARRA MANAGEMENT NOMINEES PTY LTD ACN 616 681 068 (YMN); AA AUSTRALIA FINCO PTY LTD ACN 614 781 172 (FINCO); TA SP AUSTRALIA TOPCO PTY LTD ACN 612 486 452 (TOPCO); TA UNIVERSAL INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD (UNIVERSAL)

See above

The holder became a substantial holder on

2. Details of voting power

5/2/2019

The totalnumberofvotes attachedto all the voting shares inthe companyorvoting interestsinthe schemethat the substantialholderoran associate(2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities(4)

Number of securities

Person's votes(5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

17,300,892

17,300,892

5.0218%

3. Details of relevant interests

The natureof the relevant interest the substantialholderoran associatehad inthefollowing voting securities onthe datethe substantialholderbecamea substantial holderare as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

YCMH

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the Corporations Act (CA), being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YFM) that YCMH controls

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892

YFM

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(1) of the CA, being the power to exercise or control the exercise of a right to vote attached to the securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as investment manager of trustee.

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892

YMN

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in which YMN's voting power is more than 20%

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892

FINCO

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(a) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (YCMH) in which FINCO's voting power is more than 20%

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892

TOPCO

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (FINCO) that TOPCO controls

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892

UNIVERSAL

Relevant interest pursuant to s608(3)(b) of the CA, being a relevant interest held through a body corporate (TOPCO) that UNIVERSAL controls

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 17,300,892

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holdersof the securities referredtoinparagraph3aboveareasfollows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registeredholderof securities

Person entitledtobe registered as holder(8)

Class and number ofsecurities

All substantial holders named in 1 above

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

YFM as the responsible entity for a range of managed investment schemes

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 2,990,360

All substantial holders named in 1 above

National Australia Bank Asset Servicing; BNP Paribas Securities Services; JPMorgan Chase Bank NA Citigroup Pty Limited; Northern Trust Company State Street Australia Limited; National Nominees Limited; Invia Custodian Pty Limited

Various Clients of

YFM

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares / 14,310,532

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder becamea substantialholderis as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration(9)

Class and number of securities

Cash

Non-cash

All substantial holders names in 1 above

5 October 2018 to 5 February 2019

$52,868,045.41

-

8,462,538 ordinary fully paid shares

-

1,796,519 securities received via inspecie transfer

1,796,519 ordinary fully paid shares

6. Associates

The reasonsthe personsnamedinparagraph3aboveareassociates of the substantialholderareasfollows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

7. Addresses

The addressesofpersonsnamed inthisform are as follows:

Name

Address

YCMH

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000

YFM

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000

YMN

LEVEL 19, 101 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VICTORIA 3000

FINCO

58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066

TOPCO

58 GIPPS STREET, COLLINGWOOD VICTORIA 3066

UNIVERSAL

3RD FLOOR, DEVONSHIRE HOUSE 1 MAYFAIR PLACE, LONDON W1J 8AJ, UNITED KINGDOM

Signature

print name Garvin Louie

capacity COMPANY SECRETARY OF YFM

sign here

date

7 / 2

/ 2019

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 07:24:05 UTC
